The Craziest Style Moves of the 2017 NBA Playoffs

By Jake Woolf.

NBA style has gone into overdrive—and gotten kinda weird—now that the playoffs are here. From LeBron James to Marc Gasol and beyond, these are the attention grabbiest outfits we've seen so far during the league's lead-up to the 2017 NBA Finals.

This story originally appeared on GQ.

More from GQ:

How to Get the Best Shave Ever

The Secrets to Perfect Sit-Ups

What Women Really Think of Your Cologne

This Is What a $132,000 Haircut Looks Like

Kim Kardashian West's Sexy GQ Photoshoot

SoulCycle Instructors Tell All