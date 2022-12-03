Photos | USC's College Football Playoff dreams shattered in loss to Utah

USC linebacker Ralen Goforth, receives a penalty after hitting Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising during the third quarter. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

USC's aspirations of playing in the College Football Playoff disappeared in a 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday night.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographers Gina Ferazzi and Wally Skalij captured many of the game's biggest moments from their sideline vantage points. Check out their best photos of the game:

Utah wide receiver Jaylen Dixon, left, fumbles the ball next to USC defensive back Max Williams during the second quarter Friday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

USC wide receiver Kyron Hudson (10) makes a leaping catch over Utah safety R.J. Hubert in the second quarter. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

USC defensive back Mekhi Blackmon, right, deflects a pass to Utah running back Micah Bernard during the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Utah defensive end Gabe Reid, center, celebrates after sacking USC quarterback Caleb Williams in the third quarter. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Utah wide receiver Money Parks, left, celebrates a touchdown in front of USC defensive back Calen Bullock during the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Utah linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, left, forces USC quarterback Caleb Williams to fumble the ball during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

USC quarterback Caleb Williams reacts as Utah safety Cole Bishop celebrates a Utes fumble recovery in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) scores late in the fourth quarter to seal the win. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

USC quarterback Caleb Williams covers his helmet with a towel during the final moments of the Trojans' 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

