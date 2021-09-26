Photos: USC loses to Oregon State 45-27 at the Coliseum

USC running back Keaontay Ingram eludes the Oregon State defense to score a first-half touchdown in the Trojans' loss Saturday at the Coliseum. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

USC's hopes of a midseason turnaround were shattered Saturday night in a 45-27 loss to Oregon State at the Coliseum. It marked Oregon State's first win over the Trojans at the Coliseum since 1960 and the loss dropped USC to 1-2 in Pac-12 play.

Here is a collection of images capturing some of the game's biggest moments from veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Gina Ferazzi.

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) walks through the tunnel and onto the field at the Coliseum with backup quarterback Miller Moss (7) and injured quarterback Jaxson Dart before the game. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

USC cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart intercepts a pass intended for Oregon State's Trevon Bradford in the end zone during the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

USC linebacker Kana'i Mauga hits Oregon State quarterback Jack Colletto during the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

USC wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., right, celebrates with wide receiver Tahj Washington after scoring a first-half touchdown against Oregon State. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Oregon State linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray (2) tackles USC tight end Jude Wolfe. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Oregon State defensive back Jaydon Grant, left, tries to slap the ball out of the hands of USC quarterback Kedon Slovis in the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

USC running back Keaontay Ingram is swarmed by the Oregon State defense in the second half Saturday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

USC wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (1) leaps over his teammate Quincy Jountti (27) and Oregon State wide receiver Makiya Tongue (9) while running with the ball in the second half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Oregon State linebacker Avery Roberts forces USC quarterback Kedon Slovis to fumble in the third quarter. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights recovers a fumble by USC quarterback Kedon Slovis in the third quarter. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Oregon State defensive back Kitan Oladapo (28) tries to strip the ball from USC running back Keaontay Ingram (28) in the second half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Oregon State tight end Teagan Quitoriano (84) celebrates with teammates Champ Flemings (2) and Deshaun Fenwick (5) after scoring a touchdown in the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

