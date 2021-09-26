Photos: USC loses to Oregon State 45-27 at the Coliseum
Gina Ferazzi
·2 min read
USC's hopes of a midseason turnaround were shattered Saturday night in a 45-27 loss to Oregon State at the Coliseum. It marked Oregon State's first win over the Trojans at the Coliseum since 1960 and the loss dropped USC to 1-2 in Pac-12 play.
Here is a collection of images capturing some of the game's biggest moments from veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Gina Ferazzi.
This was not the encore performance USC and its fans were hoping for after the Trojans' spirited win on the road in interim coach Donte Williams' debut this week. No, the energy seeped out of the Coliseum with each passing quarter and each dominant Oregon State offensive drive. The Beavers (3-1) basically did what they wanted offensively all night, totaling 535 yards -- including 322 rushing -- on the way to a 45-27 win.
