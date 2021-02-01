Photos: USC Gamecock women’s basketball takes on Alabama

Tracy Glantz
The Gamecocks huddle before taking on Alabama in the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley and Assistant Coach Fred Chmiel stand for a moment of silence in honor of Temple Coach John Chaney, who died this week, before the Gamecocks played Alabama in the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) blocks a shot by Alabama guard Jordan Lewis (3) during the first half of action at the Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks beat Alabama, 87-63.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke (1) drives to the basket as Alabama guard Jordan Lewis (3) pressures during the second half of action at the Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks beat Alabama, 87-63.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) gets rid of the ball as Alabama forward Ariyah Copeland (22) pressures during the second half of action at the Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks beat Alabama, 87-63.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley and Assistant Coach Fred Chmiel object to a call as the Gamecocks take on Alabama in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke (1) shoots over Alabama forward Allie Craig Cruce (12) during the second half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Laeticia Amihere (15) and guard Brea Beal (12) bring down a rebound during the first half of action against Alabama.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke (1) drives the ball downcourt as Alabama guard Megan Abrams (1) pressures during the second half of action in the Colonial Life Arena.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Laeticia Amihere (15) eyes the basket as Alabama forward Allie Craig Cruce (12) and forward Jasmine Walker (40) pressure.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley and guard Zia Cooke (1) leave the court together after the Gamecocks beat Alabama, 87-63.
