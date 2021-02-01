Photos: USC Gamecock women’s basketball takes on Alabama

The Telegraph

Patrick Reed has been involved in yet another rules controversy. The player nicknamed Captain America because of his Ryder Cup heroics, but who is increasingly being depicted as an arch villain, was at the centre of a messy affair at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. It was on the par-four 10th during Saturday’s third round, when Reed hit a 190-yard shot out of a bunker with a TV replay showing the ball bounced once before settling into the rough. However, Reed claimed later not to have seen it bounce - and relied on a ball-spotter who told him she had not seen it bounce - and then proceeded to pick up the ball to check if it was embedded. It was only at that stage that he summoned a rules official, placing the ball to one side. Reed told the referee the ball had embedded and after the official felt for the pitch mark, was awarded a free drop. Reed went on to save par, but the row was only just beginning. Social media went into uproar, and although Reed insisted he acted “perfectly”, it is fair to say that view was not unanimous. “When we’re out there, we can’t see everything and when that happens you have to go with what the volunteers say and what the rules officials say and when all comes push and shove we felt like we did the right thing and the rules official said we did absolutely perfectly,” he said. Reed later pointed out on Twitter that Rory McIlroy also took a free drop from an embedded lie in the same round, but that the Irishman did not call a referee. However, Reed has history. In December 2019 at the Hero World Challenge, Reed was penalised two strokes for deliberately improving his lie in a bunker. As he went out in Sunday night’s final round sharing the lead alongside Mexican Carlos Ortiz, the glare on the ever incendious 2018 Master champion was as strong as it has ever been.