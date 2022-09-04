PHOTOS: UNC’s win over Appalachian State in Week 1

The North Carolina Tar Heels were able to go into Boone and get a big win over Appalachian State, despite a wild final few minutes that saw multiple touchdowns on Saturday.

After trailing 21-7, the Tar Heels rallied off 21-straight to take a 28-21 lead at halftime. They then controlled the third quarter before the Mountaineers staged a late comeback. That comeback fell short when Chase Brice was stuffed at the one-yard line on a two-point attempt.

It was a blood pressure game for everyone involved including fans but in the end, the Tar Heels got the win and moved to 2-0 on the year. It’s a good start for UNC who now heads to Georgia State in Week 2 before a bye week and then hosting Notre Dame.

Before we look too far ahead, let’s take a look at some of the best photos from Saturday’s game.

Sep 3, 2022; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark and North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown chat mid field before the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 3, 2022; Boone, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels take the field against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the first quarter at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports





Sep 3, 2022; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Ronald Clarke (27) misses the tackle as North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver J.J. Jones (5) runs in for the touchdown after the catch during the first quarter at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 3, 2022; Boone, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) keeps the ball for a run against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the first quarter at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports





Sep 3, 2022; Boone, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) dives into the end zone for the two point conversion attempt pursued by Appalachian State Mountaineers linebacker Nick Hampton (9) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 3, 2022; Boone, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels place kicker Jonathan Kim (95) gets some hydration during the second half against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports





Sep 3, 2022; Boone, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Cam’Ron Kelly (9) cannot stop a reception in the end zone by Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Dashaun Davis (17) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 3, 2022; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Nate Noel (5) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray (33) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports





Sep 3, 2022; Boone, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back George Pettaway (23) runs for yardage chased by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Ronald Clarke (27) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports





