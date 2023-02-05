Photos: Duke defeats North Carolina in college basketball action

Check out photos from the Duke Blue Devils’ rivalry basketball game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

The two ACC rivals come into the game not ranked, but the rivalry intensity is still there in Cameron.

Duke came away with the 63-57 win behind the play of Dereck Lively and Jeremy Roach.

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis greets Duke head coach Jon Scheyer before Duke’s game against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

The Cameron Crazies await North Carolina before Duke’s game against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

The Cameron Crazies await North Carolina before Duke’s game against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Duke’s Ryan Young (15) battles for a rebound with North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) during the first half on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) reacts after a basket in the first half against Duke on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) celebrates after scoring during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Duke’s Tyrese Proctor (5) steals the ball from North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Duke’s Tyrese Proctor (5) and North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) go after the ball during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Duke’s Tyrese Proctor (5) makes a steal from North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) during the first half on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (30) puts up a shot against North Carolina’s Pete Nance (32)) during the first half on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) shoots as Duke’s Jacob Grandison (13) and Ryan Young (15) defend during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) is called for a foul against Duke’s Jeremy Roach (3) in the first half on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) gets the ball from Duke’s Dereck Lively II (1) and Jeremy Roach (3) during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

North Carolina’s Pete Nance (32) collides with Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (30) during the first half on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) blocks a shot by Duke’s Jeremy Roach (3) in the first half on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) drives past Duke’s Mark Mitchell (25) during the first half of Duke’s game against UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

Duke’s Jeremy Roach (3) puts up a shot against North Carolina’s Seth Trimble (0) during the first half on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer watches his team on offense in the first half against North Carolina on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C