Photos: Duke defeats North Carolina in college basketball action

There isn’t a banner hanging across Science Drive Garage or Cameron Indoor Stadium this time; the stakes are high, but not quite as high as a berth in the national championship. Duke and North Carolina finally meet for the first time since last season’s epic matchups. UNC holds the obvious bragging rights, having won at Duke in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game, and then again in the Final Four.
Sean Payton’s contract to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos is now done. Payton has signed a five-year contract to coach the Broncos, according to multiple reports. There was no reason to think Payton wouldn’t get the contract done, but nothing is done until it’s done, and now it actually is done. Payton [more]
The Oscar nominee also had roles in Slap Shot, Harry and the Hendersons, and Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia. Melinda Dillon, Star of A Christmas Story and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Dead at 83 Wren Graves
A late second half push wasn't enough to keep IU from storming the court again. For the second straight year, Purdue went into Assembly Hall, and left to IU fans storming the court after a loss. This time, Purdue fell 79-74, after trailing by as much as 16 in the first half.