PHOTOS: Twitter captures images from Penn State’s first week of spring football practices

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sam Dehring
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Penn State Nittany Lions
    Penn State Nittany Lions
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Penn State opened its first week of spring football practices this week in Happy Valley with a mix of legitimate questions about the team in 2022 and optimism for the future it holds. Early enrollees such as quarterback Drew Allar and running back Nick Singleton and wide receiver Kaden Saunders got their first taste of spring football practices and new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has officially started working with his new roster of defensive players.

For Pen State to have success later in the fall, the work being done in the spring will be critical as the Nittany Lions look to rebound from two seasons of .500 football. But just as spring training in baseball is a breath of fresh air for every team, spring football practices at Penn State allow for a sense of renewed pride and drive for the entire program.

Here are the top images shared on Twitter from Penn State’s first week of spring football practices.

Penn State also held its annual pro day for NFL draft hopefuls, including Arnold Ebiketie, Jahan Dotson and Jaquan Brisker, this week. Head coach James Franklin also opened the week of practices with his traditional spring press conference.

Penn State will conclude spring football practices with the annual Blue-White Game on Saturday, April 23.

List

Everything James Franklin said in his spring press conference

Related

Twitter reacts to Penn State's Pro Day

Penn State makes top 11 for one of the top safeties in the Class of 2023

Nick Singleton says he has a new nickname at Penn State spring practice

Parker Washington enters the Spring with high expectations

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Recommended Stories