PHOTOS: Twitter captures images from Penn State’s first week of spring football practices

Penn State opened its first week of spring football practices this week in Happy Valley with a mix of legitimate questions about the team in 2022 and optimism for the future it holds. Early enrollees such as quarterback Drew Allar and running back Nick Singleton and wide receiver Kaden Saunders got their first taste of spring football practices and new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has officially started working with his new roster of defensive players.

For Pen State to have success later in the fall, the work being done in the spring will be critical as the Nittany Lions look to rebound from two seasons of .500 football. But just as spring training in baseball is a breath of fresh air for every team, spring football practices at Penn State allow for a sense of renewed pride and drive for the entire program.

Here are the top images shared on Twitter from Penn State’s first week of spring football practices.

The future is here. pic.twitter.com/E4CCnoAADF — Donnie Collins (@PennStateTT) March 24, 2022

A look at Penn State football's first day of spring practice https://t.co/hWavpAW3Ww pic.twitter.com/3LT4RPt3Te — Abby Drey (@ADreyPhotos) March 21, 2022

Dreamed of this pic.twitter.com/yJu5Kd6S5G — 𝐊𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐍 𝐒𝐀𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒 (@KSaunders03) March 22, 2022

Scenes from first day of spring practices for Penn State Football: video https://t.co/PoByM4gfN3@psufootball pic.twitter.com/cAoOVBUk1S — Jimmie Brown Jr. (@JimmieRBrownJr) March 21, 2022

Great day to have a great day 💯 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/RnW2MuD2oU — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) March 22, 2022

Spring ball is here, and Penn State football will be back before you know it 👀🏈 pic.twitter.com/4BkFJdB4p7 — Onward State (@OnwardState) March 21, 2022

Penn State football coach @coachjfranklin addresses the media in the Beaver Stadium press room on the first day of spring practice for the Nittnay Lions. @psufootball pic.twitter.com/rqkKKiZyCl — Joe Hermitt (@JoeHermitt) March 21, 2022

Penn State also held its annual pro day for NFL draft hopefuls, including Arnold Ebiketie, Jahan Dotson and Jaquan Brisker, this week. Head coach James Franklin also opened the week of practices with his traditional spring press conference.

Penn State will conclude spring football practices with the annual Blue-White Game on Saturday, April 23.

