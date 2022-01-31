Photos: Transforming the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum into a NASCAR track

San Francisco updated its COVID-19 Health Order Thursday to exempt boosted individuals from its indoor mask mandate.Office workers, gym members and individuals in other "stable cohorts" will not be required to wear masks indoors if they are "up to date" on their COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a rule that will be officially adopted Feb. 1.Those who remain unvaccinated or cannot be vaccinated will still be required to wear masks and show a...
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App | Watch on Peacock | FloRacing […]
After being sidelined with a right ankle injury earlier in the season, Knicks' Derrick Rose provides an update on when he expects to be back on the court for New York and how he's tried to support the team while being out.
Nils Lofgren, a longtime guitarist for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, is among the musicians to pull music from Spotify in the wake of the streaming platform spreading COVID-19 misinformation. He follows Neil Young, who announced Wednesday that he would remove his catalogue in protest of COVID vaccine misinformation being spread on Joe Rogan’s podcast, […]
The Mavs now have to ask themselves: Is this team really good enough? Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith will be unrestricted free agents, with big raises coming. The Brunson flight risk is real, sources say. The Mavs have no cap space to replace them. ...