PHOTOS: Top moments from Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley

The next player is safety Zakee Wheatley. Wheatley will have plenty of competition going into the 2022 season at Penn State, with newcomers like Cristian Driver.

However, Wheatley is a guy to watch in that deep safety room to see if he takes that big step forward for the Nittany Lions defense.

Here are the top moments from Wheatley’s time at Penn State thus far.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Apr 23, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Kaden Saunders (7) looks for a way around safety Zakee Wheatley (6) during the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The defense defeated the offense 17-13. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Zakee Wheatley (6) on the sideline during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Zakee Wheatley (6) and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) on the sidelines during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Coziah Izzard (99) walks by cornerback Zakee Wheatley (6) during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Zakee Wheatley (6) on the sidelines during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports