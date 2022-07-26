PHOTOS: Top James Franklin 2021 moments

You can’t talk about Penn State football without talking about the man who just signed an extension last fall, James Franklin.

Franklin has been a crucial factor in the recruiting success that Penn State has had over the years.

Here are the top moments from Franklin from the 2021 season.

James Franklin

Penn State coach James Franklin reacts during a game against Rutgers at Beaver Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State head coach James Franklin talks with defensive coordinator Brent Pry against Illinois during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Illinois defeated Penn State 20-18 in the ninth overtime. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin greats played coming off the field during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin talks to players as they enter the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) and head coach James Franklin react after a successful fourth quarter field goal against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin speaks withwide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (13) on the sidelines during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks onto the field during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State head coach James Franklin greets a stadium worker while arriving to Beaver Stadium before the NCAA college football game against Ball State in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.11, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State head coach James Franklin leads his team on the field before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)