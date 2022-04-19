Photos: Tom Brady, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes golfing ahead of The Match

In this article:

QB affair

Patrick Mahomes (USAT photo)

After Tom Brady teased it over the weekend and now “The Match” has officially returned.

But this time, it’s an all-quarterback event.

Brady and Aaron Rodgers return. Last time out, the two were enemies. Now, they’re teammates.

Those two future Hall of Famers will welcome the young guns to the links. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will team up to take them on in Las Vegas on June 1.

While it’s the first time Allen and Mahomes take on “The Match” and its setting, it’s not their first time on the course. Those two have taken part in several celebrity golfing events.

Here’s a look at the entire foursome taking on the course in recent years ahead of their matchup:

Patrick Mahomes

USAT photo

Patrick Mahomes

USAT photo

Patrick Mahomes

USAT photo

Patrick Mahomes

USAT photo

Tom Brady

Photo by Getty Images for The Match via USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady

Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady

Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Aaron Rodgers

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Josh Allen

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Josh Allen

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Josh Allen

(Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)

Tom Brady

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)

Tom Brady

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)

Tom Brady

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)

Story continues

Aaron Rodgers

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images for The Match)

Tom Brady

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)

Tom Brady

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)

Aaron Rodgers

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)

Patrick Mahomes

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes

(Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes

(Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers

Patrick Mahomes(Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes

(Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes

(Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Tom Brady

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

Tom Brady

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

Tom Brady

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

Aaron Rodgers

(Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Tom Brady

(Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Cheryl Evans-USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Cheryl Evans-USA TODAY NETWORK

Josh Allen

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

1

1