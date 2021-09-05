In photos: Tokyo Paralympics declared closed

More than a year after they were supposed to begin, the Tokyo Paralympic Games drew to an end with a closing ceremony on Sunday, with 5-time Paralympian Matt Scott serving as the U.S. flagbearer for the event.

Why it matters: The Games, which began in Japan amid COVID state of emergency, closed Sunday in front of a largely-empty Olympic Stadium.

Worth noting: The tournament featured a historic number of publicly out LGBTQ athletes, with at least 29 competing this year.

It also marked the Paralympic debut of Badminton and Taekwondo.

The big picture: China's 96 gold medals topped the competition, with Great Britain and the U.S. coming next with 41 and 37, respectively.

In photos

The closing ceremony of the Paralympic Summer Games. Photo: Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images

The flags of the participating countries are seen at the closing ceremony of the Summer Paralympic Games. Photo: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images

Matt Scott, flagbearer of Team USA during the Closing Ceremony of this year's Games. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The national flag of Japan is carried into the stadium during the closing ceremony. Photo: Koki Nagahama/Getty Images

Fireworks light up the sky above the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony. Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images.

The Japanese and Paralympic flags are raised at the Closing Ceremony. Photo: Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics on Sept. 5. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

