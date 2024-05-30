Photos: Tiger Woods and Trevor Immelman watch their sons, Charlie and Jacob, play in AJGA event

Tiger Woods missed the cut at the 2024 PGA Championship a few weeks ago, but his focus this week wasn’t on his game, but his son’s. On Wednesday, Woods and CBS’ Trevor Immelman were in Lake Worth, Florida, watching their sons, Charlie and Jacob, play in the UNIQLO/Adam Scott Junior Championship on the AJGA.

The tournament at The Falls Club of the Palm Beaches wrapped up on Thursday, with Pennson Badgett from Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, taking home the title at 11 under (68,65).

Charlie Woods finished in a tie for 27th at 2 over after consecutive rounds of 73, while Jacob Immelman grabbed a share of 32nd thanks to rounds of 76 and 71. (There were 47 players in the field.)

🚨📸🐅 #PHOTOS — Tiger Woods and Trevor Immelman watched their sons compete together today at the Adam Scott Junior Invitational down in South Florida. (Via @AJGAGolf) pic.twitter.com/vsgcqTgZG9 — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) May 29, 2024

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek