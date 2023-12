Photos: Tiger and Charlie through the years at the PNC Champ.

Photos: Tiger and Charlie through the years at the PNC Champ.

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, will be competing in the PNC Championship for the fourth time.

They first teamed up when Charlie was 11 years old in 2020 and have since played every year, finishing second in 2021.

Here's a look at Team Woods through the years at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando (Fla.) at Grande Lakes:

2020

PNC Championship - Round One

PNC Championship - Round One

PNC Championship - Round One

PNC Championship - Final Round

PNC Championship - Final Round

2021

PNC Championship - Friday Pro-am

PNC Championship - Friday Pro-am

PNC Championship - Friday Pro-am

PNC Championship - Round One

PNC Championship - Round One

PNC Championship - Final Round

PNC Championship - Final Round

PNC Championship - Final Round

2022

PNC Championship - Previews

PNC Championship - Round One

PNC Championship - Round One

PNC Championship - Final Round