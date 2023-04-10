PHOTOS: Texas A&M Football welcomes 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes over the Easter weekend

While many of us were reveling in the Easter festivities this weekend, Texas A&M Football celebrated the holiday by welcoming a number of recruits from the 2024 and 2025 classes to College Station over the past few days. Spring football may be drawing to a close and the regular season is still months away, but there’s never a wrong time to invest in the future.

The Maroon and White welcomed a number of recruits on both sides of the ball, which were highlighted by a handful of 4-star talents in the secondary and on the offensive line. The potential future Aggies had a great experience meeting with the coaching staff, observing spring practice, and getting a tour of the facilities.

Check out some of the photos below, and best of luck to all the players as they continue the recruiting process. Hopefully, the College Station experience was one to remember!

4-star Safety Myles Davis (2024 class)

Linebacker Jaiden Haygood (2024 class)

had a great time at texas a&m thank you for the tour and the time ! @CoachBGA @AggieFootball @Mylestheshow pic.twitter.com/uMqZVVJWLd — Thee Jaiden Haygood (@D1Jaiden) April 6, 2023

Defensive tackle Daunte Spencer (2024 class)

4-star Offensive tackle Ashton Funk (2024 class, Texas A&M commit)

I went to spring practice again yesterday at @aggiefootball. For OL/DL who want to develop into an elite player, you have to go against elite players. The OLine/DLine work is the best in the country. Come next weekend and see what this is all about! #ironsharpensiron #maroongoons pic.twitter.com/eJciDfegSu — Ashton Funk (@AshtonFunk2024) April 9, 2023

4-star Offensive lineman Casey Poe (2024 class)

4-star Wide receiver Terrance Moore Jr. (2024 class)

2024 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ WR TJ Moore released some of his visit pics to @AggieFootball this weekend. He released his Top 13 last week with the Aggies making the cut 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/WDaeHgeL2j — James Leopold (@jamesleopold14) April 9, 2023

Cornerback Zadian 'Zay' Gentry (2025 class)

5-star Athlete Terry Bussey (2024 class)

2024 5-Star ATH @Terrybussey12 is in College Station today checking out @AggieFootball. Elite playmaker on both sides of the ball. pic.twitter.com/Yb51DjoPVt — James Leopold (@jamesleopold14) April 8, 2023

