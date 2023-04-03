PHOTOS: Texas A&M Football welcomes Class of 2024 and 2025 recruits over the weekend

It may have been April Fool’s weekend for most of us, but it was no joke for Texas A&M as the Maroon and White were hard at work hosting a number of talented football recruits at College Station over the last few days.

A number of players from the Class of 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes descended upon Aggieland over the weekend with the hopes of getting a feel for the football program after already receiving offers from A&M. For a handful of players it marked a return visit, while others were able to don the Maroon and White for the first time as a potential preview.

From the looks of it, they all enjoyed their time at Aggieland as the players took to social media to share their experiences. Check out the photos below, and here’s to hoping we see some of them don the Maroon and White permanently in the future!

Four-star defensive lineman Nigel Smith II

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqk9fQ4OKwy/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

The 6-5 defensive lineman remains uncommitted but is favored to land with Oklahoma, according to 247Sports crystal ball. Could the third time prove to be the charm after visiting the Maroon and White one more time this past weekend?

Four-star linebacker Xavier Atkins

The four-star linebacker is currently committed to the LSU Tigers, but the fact that he’s still taking visits poses a good sign that the Aggies may potentially be able to flip the talented recruit out of Humble, Texas.

Five-star EDGE Colin Simmons

Five-Star Plus+ EDGE Colin Simmons on his visit at Texas A&M with possibly the hardest facemask a edge rusher can wear 👀 This video is fire 🔥🔥🔥 On3 Profile: https://t.co/U5M7Sko0U3 pic.twitter.com/ZVw8yRja5e — Marshall Levenson (@MarshallLevyOn3) April 2, 2023

Simmons spotlights as one of the most sought-after players in the 2024 class, and the hope is that a productive visit to College Station entices him to follow in the footsteps of Aggie greats such as Myles Garrett and Von Miller. Also, that facemask looks way too clean with the Maroon and White.

Three-star safety Joshua Lair

The three-star safety has a handful of interested schools including the likes of Auburn and Ole Miss, but that “will be back soon!” might just hint at Lair’s fondness toward the Maroon and White amid his decision process.

Three-star defensive lineman TJ Lindsey

It’s safe to say that Lindsey’s recruiting visit to Aggieland went well after the three-star DL reportedly has the Maroon and White ‘high’ on his list of schools, and is looking to return in the near future.

Three-star wide receiver Zy'marion Lang

Could A&M’s deep receiving unit welcome another impact player in the near future? Lang received his offer from the Aggies last June and in addition to their team on the gridiron, he’s attracted to A&M’s engineering program.

Class of 2025 defensive lineman Xavier Ukponu

Ukponu returned to College Station for the first time since receiving his offer back in January, and it’s safe to say it was a productive visit as the Class of 2025 DL is looking to return to Aggieland in the near future.

Class of 2025 defensive lineman Dilan Battle

Had a great visit this weekend at

Texas A&M! @AggieFootball

Thanks @CoachE_TAMU and the entire staff for the hospitality. @TViewWolves pic.twitter.com/VCzggKThte — Dilan Battle 🦈 (@dbattle06) April 2, 2023

The 2025 DL has already earned an offer from the Aggies and from the look of it, he had a productive visit working with defensive line coach Elijah Robinson and the rest of the A&M football staff.

