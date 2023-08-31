Photos: Super blue moon rises over Fort Worth

On Wednesday, Aug. 30 a super blue moon was visible in the night sky of Fort Worth. It’s something that won’t happen again until 2037, according to NASA.

The Super Blue Moon rises over the Summit Office Park Plaza near downtown Fort Worth on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

The Super Blue Moon rises over downtown Fort Worth on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.