Stunning auroras on display across Canada during solar storm
The mystery surrounding the potential for a dazzling northern lights show was clearly lifted come early Sunday morning, with scores of visuals brightening up social media.
Earlier in the week, NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center said a solar storm was projected to sweep past Earth late in the day on Saturday. While the agency forecast a minor (G1) geomagnetic storm from Saturday overnight into Sunday morning, the result was actually a G2, or moderate, event -- allowing the northern lights to dance across the skies at even lower latitudes.
There was some uncertainty regarding the timing and intensity of the geomagnetic storm, potentially varying due to when the coronal mass ejection (CME) arrived and how much of an impact it had on Earth's magnetic field.
The most common impacts from a G1 or G2 storm are the farther-south-than-usual displays of the aurora borealis.
The phenomena is caused by solar flares from the sun, where the charged particles from the flares interact with the gases in our upper atmosphere. The colour variety comes from different gas particles in the atmosphere, as well as the wavelength of emitted light, according to NASA.
Based on visuals surfacing on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, auroras were captured across large swaths of North America -- from Alaska to New Hampshire, including parts of Newfoundland, Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia and the Prairies.
Below is just a selection of what has been posted on social media so far.
Last night's northern lights shining over rural NB. The rising moon casting a warm light over the landscape. September 2, 2023 - 10:22pm#aurora #auroraborealis #northernlights
Last night’s northern lights shining over rural NB. The rising moon casting a warm light over the landscape.
Near Grand Bend, September 2, 9:45-10:30 Southern Ontario. #ShareYourWeather #sharecangeo #northernlights #auroraborealis
Wowzers! Check out this quick time-lapse from a Churchill, #Manitoba livecam just now as the beautiful #AuroraBorealis dances above! 💚😍 #Aurora #NorthernLights #SpaceWeather
The Aurora was amazing last night on Lake of Bays last night. @Muskoka411 @MuskokaRegion @KMacTWN @weathernetwork @MurphTWN @StormhunterTWN @MeiDayTWN @Lyndsay_CTV #AuroraBorealis #nature #Onstorm #thenorthernlights
The Aurora was amazing last night on Lake of Bays last night. "Just A Touch Of Madness"20230902T0740-070755Z, Granisle BCThe resultant substorm from the auroral beads precursor.#Auroralbeads #aurora #AuroraBorealis #northernlights
"Just A Touch Of Madness"
20230902T0740-070755Z, Granisle BC
Beautiful Northern Lights from our dock tonight. #lovewhereyoulive #northernlights #shareyourweather #thephotohour @weathernetwork #kawarthalakes #lakescugog
A beautiful picture of Corner Brook Newfoundland tonight under the spell of the Northern Lights 🌌 (Sept 2nd 2023 11:30pm)Photo credit 📸: Marjorie Li#nlwx #nltraffic #ShareYourWeather #northernlights
A beautiful picture of Corner Brook Newfoundland tonight under the spell of the Northern Lights 🌌 (Sept 2nd 2023 11:30pm)
The #iphone is doing an amazing job to pick up the subtle colours @weathernetwork #northern-lights
Could hardly see it with the naked eye, but my phone captured an incredible view of the Northern Lights tonight in the Seguin Township / Horseshoe Lake area just south of Parry Sound! Bucket List item checked off!@weathernetwork @StormhunterTWN #ShareYourWeather #northernlights
Thumbnail photo courtesy of Jamie (@PhotoChaserJ)/X, taken near Grand Bend, Ont.
With files from Scott Sutherland, meteorologist and science writer at The Weather Network, and Cheryl Santa Maria, a digital journalist at The Weather Network.