PHOTOS: St. Louis shows up for the 2024 Battlehawks Home Opener

ST. LOUIS – It’s a busy day in St. Louis sports, and perhaps the cherry on top is the St. Louis Battlehawks home opener.

It’s estimated that tens of thousands of Battlehawks fans have flocked to downtown St. Louis for Saturday’s festivities. Tailgates began in the afternoon hours, along with a block party at Ballpark Village.



















































The Battlehawks packed 38,000 fans into last year’s home opener at the Dome At America’s Center and expect a similar turnout on Saturday.

Kickoff set for 7 p.m. Game broadcast will be on your local ABC affiliate.

