Photos show the moment Simone Biles dropped out of women's gymnastics Olympic final

During the women's gymnastic team finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, broadcasters for NBC News announced Simone Biles had dropped out of the competition.

Biles, considered to be the best gymnast in history, left the competition after struggling to land her dismount on vault.

USA Gymnastics spokeswoman Carol Fabrizio confirmed to USA TODAY Sports that Biles would not compete in the remaining events.

Biles looked visibly upset after her landing on the night's first event and talked with one of her coaches, Cecile Landi, and team doctor, Marcia Faustin, before pulling out from the uneven bars event.

Biles is a five-time Olympic medalist, winning four gold and one bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic games in Rio.

Simone Biles reacts after pulling out of the women's team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021.

On Monday, Biles wrote in a post on Instagram about having the "weight of the world" on her shoulders after the U.S. struggled during the gymnastics qualifying round.

"It wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it," Biles wrote. "I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The olympics is no joke!"

Here are the moments before Biles pulled out from the gymnastics team final:

Simone Biles (USA) competes on the vault during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021.

Grace McCallum (USA), Jordan Chiles (USA) and Sunisa Lee (USA) talk after the vault during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Simone Biles (USA) walks off the floor after the first rotation during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Simone Biles (USA) competes on the vault during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Simone Biles (USA) competes on the vault during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021.

Simone Biles (USA) walks off the floor after the first rotation during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021.

