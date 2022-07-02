Photos show what the world's top tennis players looked like when their careers started
Many of the world's best tennis stars have been dominating for several years now.
Photos show how many of them have aged and changed their fashion over their careers.
Take a look at what some of the world's top players looked like when their careers began compared to now.
Serena Williams in 1997 (age 16).
Serena Williams now (40).
Roger Federer in 2000 (age 18).
Roger Federer now (40).
Novak Djokovic in 2005 (age 18)
Novak Djokovic now (35).
Rafael Nadal in 2004 (age 18)
Rafael Nadal now (36).
Venus Williams in 1997 (age 17)
Venus Williams now (42).
Andy Murray in 2002 (age 16).
Andy Murray now (35).
Angelique Kerber in 2007 (age 19).
Angelique Kerber now (34).
Victoria Azarenka in 2005 (age 16).
Juan Martin del Potro in 2005 (age 17).
Juan Martin del Potro now (33).
Stan Wawrinka in 2005 (age 20).
Stan Wawrinka now (37).
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2004 (age 19)
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga now (37).
Nick Kyrgios in 2011 (age 15).
Nick Kyrgios now (27).
Madison Keys in 2009 (age 14)
Madison Keys now (27)
John Isner in 2007 (age 22)
John Isner now (37)
Gael Monfils in 2004 (age 17)
Gael Monfils now (35)
Daniil Medvedev in 2013 (age 19)
Daniil Medvedev now (26)
Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2015 (age 16)
Stefanos Tsitsipas now (23)
Karolina Pliskova in 2010 (age 17)
Karolina Pliskova now (30)
Simona Halep in 2008 (age 16)
Simona Halep now (30)
Sloane Stephens in 2009 (age 16)
Sloane Stephens now (29)
Read the original article on Insider