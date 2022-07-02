Photos show what the world's top tennis players looked like when their careers started

Cork Gaines,Scott Davis
·2 min read
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
Getty Images

  • Many of the world's best tennis stars have been dominating for several years now.

  • Photos show how many of them have aged and changed their fashion over their careers.

  • Take a look at what some of the world's top players looked like when their careers began compared to now.

Serena Williams in 1997 (age 16).

Serena Williams
Clive Brunskill/Allsport

Serena Williams now (40).

Serena Williams
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Roger Federer in 2000 (age 18).

Roger Federer, age 18
Getty Images

Roger Federer now (40).

Roger Federer
TPN/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic in 2005 (age 18)

Novak Djokovic in 2005 (age 18)
Jon Buckle - PA Images via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic now (35).

Novak Djokovic
Visionhaus/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal in 2004 (age 18)

Rafael Nadal
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal now (36).

Rafael Nadal
Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Venus Williams in 1997 (age 17)

Venus Williams in 1997 (age 17)
Getty Images

Venus Williams now (42).

Venus Williams
Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Andy Murray in 2002 (age 16).

Andy Murray
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Andy Murray now (35).

Andy Murray
Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Angelique Kerber in 2007 (age 19).

Angelique Kerber
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Angelique Kerber now (34).

Angelique Kerber
John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Victoria Azarenka in 2005 (age 16).

Victoria Azarenko 2005.jpg
Getty Images
Victoria Azarenka
THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

Juan Martin del Potro in 2005 (age 17).

Juan Martin del Potro
Clive Mason/Getty Images

Juan Martin del Potro now (33).

Juan Martin del Potro
Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Stan Wawrinka in 2005 (age 20).

Stan Wawrinka
JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP via Getty Images

Stan Wawrinka now (37).

Stan Wawrinka
Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2004 (age 19)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
Michel Euler/AP

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga now (37).

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios in 2011 (age 15).

Nick Kyrgios
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios now (27).

Nick Kyrgios
GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Madison Keys in 2009 (age 14)

Madison Keys
Jeff Fusco/Getty Images

Madison Keys now (27)

Madison Keys
Robert Prange/Getty Images

John Isner in 2007 (age 22)

John Isner
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

John Isner now (37)

John Isner
SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

Gael Monfils in 2004 (age 17)

Gael Monfils
TORSTEN BLACKWOOD/AFP via Getty Images

Gael Monfils now (35)

Gael Monfils
Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev in 2013 (age 19)

Daniil Medvedev
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev now (26)

Daniil Medvedev
Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2015 (age 16)

Stefanos Tsitsipas
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Stefanos Tsitsipas now (23)

Stefanos Tsitsipas
SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

Karolina Pliskova in 2010 (age 17)

Karolina Pliskova
Mark Dadswell/Getty Images

Karolina Pliskova now (30)

Karolina Pliskova
Visionhaus/Getty Images

Simona Halep in 2008 (age 16)

Simona Halep
PIERRE VERDY/AFP via Getty Images

Simona Halep now (30)

Simona Halep
Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

Sloane Stephens in 2009 (age 16)

Sloane Stephens
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Sloane Stephens now (29)

Sloane Stephens
Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories