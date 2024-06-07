Photos show officer’s injuries, torn pants from Scottie Scheffler arrest at 2024 PGA Championship

The 2024 PGA Championship was one of the oddest weeks in the history of golf. After returning to the game after the birth of his first child, Scottie Scheffler was arrested before the second round due to an incident outside the gates of Valhalla Golf Club. Scheffler would return to the course hours later and play in the second round. He eventually tied for eighth.

The arresting officer Bryan Gillis said he sustained injuries and the $80 pants he was wearing were ruined. However, his body cam at the time of the incident was turned off.

The charges against Scheffler have since been dropped.

On Friday, photos were released on X/Twitter of the officer’s injuries and torn pants.

This looks like a whole lot of nothing.

Gillis also had a wrist injury. he said he didn't need EMS but another office said it was protocol. pic.twitter.com/PWPQCIugi7 — Lachlan McLean 📺 (@LachTalk) June 7, 2024

