Photos: Shohei Ohtani welcomed by Dodgers fans in Phoenix

Bearing the scar of Tommy John surgery, Shohei Ohtani stretches at the Dodgers' first day of full-squad spring workouts Wednesday in Phoenix. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers already had signature players in Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, but Shohei Ohtani is of another universe.

Ohtani is a celebrity.

As perhaps the most popular player in the game, who just joined the sport’s most glamorous team, Ohtani figures to be baseball’s most scrutinized player since Barry Bonds broke Hank Aaron’s career home run record in 2007.

Not every player will welcome the extra attention Ohtani brings. Already, the Dodgers clubhouse is overrun in the morning by reporters, leading to fewer players spending time there than in previous camps. Check out the frenzy at the Dodgers' training camp.

Christian Bujand, 10, joins a throng of fans hoping for an autograph from Shohei Ohtani as Dodgers spring training gets into full swing. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers players run sprints in the outfield during the first day of full-squad spring training. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Shohei Ohtani, right, in the batting cage at Dodgers spring training. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Walker Buehler and Daniel Hudson look on as fellow pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, left, delivers from the mound. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Shohei Ohtani warms up before taking some swings in the batting cage. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Fans wait for players to arrive at Camelback Ranch for the Dodgers' first day of full-squad spring workouts. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani stands in the batter's box during a practice session for pitcher Emmet Sheehan during day two of spring training. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani stands in the batter's box during a practice session for pitcher Emmet Sheehan during day two of spring training at Camelback Ranch. Diego Cartaya is catching. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.