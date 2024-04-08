Photos: See Marlins players watch the solar eclipse before series opener vs Yankees

One by one, Miami Marlins players, coaches and front office members tricked out to the field at Yankee Stadium about three hours before first pitch on Monday.

It wasn’t time for their pregame workout just yet.

They were there to check out the solar eclipse, with the moon nearly fully covering the sun from their vantage point from the stadium in the Bronx.

Well, most of them were checking out the eclipse.

“I was looking for aliens,” said Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., a known believer of the extraterrestrial. “I wasn’t really looking for the eclipse. But it was pretty sick to see the moon cover up the sun for a minute. It got a little dark and a little cold outside, so it started making me feel like I was about to see some aliens.”

The eclipse also had an impact on the game.

The Yankees originally scheduled the game Monday to start at 2:05 p.m. so that the game would take place during the eclipse. The effects began in the area around 2:10 p.m. and peaked around 3:25. However, the Yankees announced Thursday that the start time was pushed back to 6:05 p.m. after discussions with MLB. The club still allowed fans into the ballpark at 3 p.m. to catch the eclipse from the stadium and the first 15,000 fans received a Yankees solar eclipse t-shirt.

“Any time stuff like that happens, it’s pretty awesome,” said Marlins outfielder Nick Gordon, who said on a podcast during spring training that one of his controversial takes is that the moon doesn’t exist. “That’s a phenomenon. It was pretty sweet.”

Marlins OF Nick Gordon: “The moon isn't real.” @FlashGThe3rd and I get into a debate over— and yes, you read it right — whether or not THE MOON IS REAL



Nick explains his reasoning below pic.twitter.com/pGwodunb7P — jeremy chandler taché (@jeremytache) March 7, 2024

Want to see how the Marlins soaked in the event? Check out the photos below.

Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. looks up at the sky to watch the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, from the field at Yankee Stadium. Jordan McPherson/jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

Miami Marlins players Tanner Scott, Anthony Bender and Luis Arraez look up at the sky to watch the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, from the field at Yankee Stadium. Jordan McPherson/jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

Miami Marlins reliever Andrew Nardi looks up at the sky to watch the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, from the field at Yankee Stadium. Jordan McPherson/jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez takes a photo of the solar eclipse with his phone through a pair of solar eclipse glasses on Monday, April 8, 2024, from the field at Yankee Stadium. Jordan McPherson/jmcpherson@miamiherald.com