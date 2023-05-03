Photos: Secretariat's 1973 Kentucky Derby run set stage for Triple Crown win

Secretariat’s Kentucky Derby win on May 5, 1973, was the start of a legendary Triple Crown run. Photographers at the Louisville Courier-Journal were on hand to capture Secretariat’s historic 1973 win at Churchill Downs.

Secretariat started in the back of the pack and then charged ahead to finish the mile and a quarter race in 1 minute, 59 2/5 seconds, a record that still stands today. While Seattle Slew (1977), Affirmed (1978), American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018) have succeeded Secretariat as Triple Crown winners, none of them came close to Secretariat’s record-setting times at the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness and the Belmont Stakes.

Fifty years later, Secretariat’s times in all three Triple Crown race still stand atop the record books:

Kentucky Derby: 1 minute, 59 2/5 seconds for 1 ¼ miles.

Preakness Stakes: 1:53 for 1 3/16 miles.

Belmont Stakes: 2:24 for 1 ½ miles.

KENTUCKY DERBY DRAW Why is the Derby draw significant?

Nicknamed “Big Red” for a reddish-brown coat, Secretariat’s legacy includes eight descendants that are scheduled to compete in the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023: Jace’s Road; Forte; Raise Cain; Tapit Trice; Confidence Game; Lord Miles; Skinner; and Verifying.

Out of the gate

The start of the 1973 Kentucky Derby. Secretariat won the derby. May 5, 1973.

Secretariat, left, followed closely by Sham, right, are ahead of the pack at finish of the 99th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs Louisville KY., May 5, 1973. Secretariat, with Jockey Ron Turcotte up, ran the mile-and-a-quarter race in record time of 1:59.2, breaking previous record of two minutes. Our native (8, second from left) finished third.

A hard charge

A fish-eye lens view of Secretariat, ridden by Ron Turcotte, thundering past the packed clubhouse at Churchill Downs.

Ron Turcotte aboard Secretariat (left) edges ahead of Laffit Pincay Jr. aboard Sham (5) near the finish of the 99th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

A decisive finish

Jockey Ron Turcotte rides Secretariat to victory in the 99th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Secretariat drives to victory in the Kentucky Derby with jockey Ron Turcotte aboard.

Ron Turcotte aboard Secretariat (left) edges ahead of Laffit Pincay Jr. aboard Sham (right) near the finish of the 99th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Jockey Ron Turcotte guides Secretariat toward the finish line to win the 1973 Kentucky Derby.

A win for the ages

Ron Turcotte holds up his trophy after winning the 99th Kentucky Derby abroad Secretariat at Churchill Downs.

Owner of Secretariat, Penny Chenery (left) and trainer Lucien Laurin (right) intently watch their horse run the 99th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Secretariat and jockey Ron Turcotte pose in the winner's circle after winning the 1973 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Holding on at left is groom Eddie Sweet.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky Derby win for ages began Secretariat's Triple Crown run