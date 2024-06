Photos: Ryne Sandberg becomes the 5th Chicago Cubs player to have a statue outside Wrigley Field

Ryne Sandberg is the fifth former Chicago Cub to be enshrined on Statue Row, joining Ernie Banks, Fergie Jenkins, Ron Santo and Billy Williams as well as Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray, whose statue remains outside Wrigley Field’s center-field bleachers.

Here are photos from the unveiling on June 23, 2024 — held on the 40th anniversary of the “Ryne Sandberg Game.”