PHOTOS: 'Ring of fire' solar eclipse sparkles over Canada, U.S.
A ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse graced the midday skies over North America on Saturday as the Moon passed directly between the Sun and Earth.
The event, known as an annular solar eclipse, only obscured the centre part of the Sun at its peak coverage across parts of the U.S., Mexico, Caribbean, and South America, leaving only the outer edges of our star visible for several minutes.
PLAN AHEAD: Canada, next year we're in for a once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse
Solar eclipses occur during a new moon when our orbital companion passes between Earth and the Sun. The Moon’s slightly tilted orbit means that it usually passes just above or below the Sun in the daytime sky.
But every once and a while, the three bodies line up perfectly so that the Moon obscures the Sun for a brief but spectacular eclipse.
Saturday’s eclipse occurred when the Moon is at its farthest point from Earth, just a bit too far away to completely obscure the Sun’s disk in the sky.
This size difference leads to an annular eclipse that makes the Sun appear as if it were a sparkling ring at the moment of peak coverage.
A full-disk view of the Earth, taken just 15 minutes ago.The #Eclipse over North America makes the region look dark red! pic.twitter.com/ALIioAPf5d
A full-disk view of the Earth, taken just 15 minutes ago.
The Simon Proud on Twitter: "A full-disk view of the Earth, taken just 15 minutes ago.The #Eclipse over North America makes the region look dark red! pic.twitter.com/ALIioAPf5d / Twitter" over North America makes the region look dark red! Simon Proud on Twitter: "A full-disk view of the Earth, taken just 15 minutes ago.The #Eclipse over North America makes the region look dark red! pic.twitter.com/ALIioAPf5d / Twitter"
— Simon Proud (@simon_sat) Simon Proud on Twitter: "A full-disk view of the Earth, taken just 15 minutes ago.The #Eclipse over North America makes the region look dark red! pic.twitter.com/ALIioAPf5d / Twitter"
Folks across the southwestern United States got to enjoy the full eclipse, as the centre of totality passed northwest-to-southeast from Oregon to Texas.
Canadians with proper protection had the opportunity to see much of the Sun obscured during a partial eclipse, though, with as much as 80 percent of the Sun’s disk obscured over Vancouver, British Columbia.
Widespread clouds hampered the view across much of the country on Saturday. But don’t fret if you missed out on this weekend’s eclipse.
An even better opportunity to see a total solar eclipse will arrive on Canadian soil on April 8, 2024, with a few moments of complete darkness possible at totality across parts of Ontario, Quebec, and the Atlantic provinces.
Check out some of the incredible sights from Saturday’s ‘ring of fire’ eclipse, below.
The clouds were just the right thickness to get a nice filter for the eclipse here in Ottawa. @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/WXCROjmydj
The clouds were just the right thickness to get a nice filter for the eclipse here in Ottawa. Mark Robinson on Twitter: "The clouds were just the right thickness to get a nice filter for the eclipse here in Ottawa. @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/WXCROjmydj / Twitter" Mark Robinson on Twitter: "The clouds were just the right thickness to get a nice filter for the eclipse here in Ottawa. @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/WXCROjmydj / Twitter"
— Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) Mark Robinson on Twitter: "The clouds were just the right thickness to get a nice filter for the eclipse here in Ottawa. @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/WXCROjmydj / Twitter"
Orangeville Ontario eclipse.No matter what happens in your life, the stars, moons and planets just keep on doing their thing. 🌝 pic.twitter.com/2x5h536XO6
Orangeville Ontario eclipse.
No matter what happens in your life, the stars, moons and planets just keep on doing their thing. 🌝 Jeremy D Williams on Twitter: "Orangeville Ontario eclipse.No matter what happens in your life, the stars, moons and planets just keep on doing their thing. 🌝 pic.twitter.com/2x5h536XO6 / Twitter"
— Jeremy D Williams (@jeremynow) Jeremy D Williams on Twitter: "Orangeville Ontario eclipse.No matter what happens in your life, the stars, moons and planets just keep on doing their thing. 🌝 pic.twitter.com/2x5h536XO6 / Twitter"
The annular #SolarEclipse seen in Austin, Texas. They were selling eclipse glasses at the airport. 📸 Cassandra Valdez @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/EprBEzHQ2j
The annular Kim MacDonald 🌻 on Twitter: "The annular #SolarEclipse seen in Austin, Texas. They were selling eclipse glasses at the airport. 📸 Cassandra Valdez @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/EprBEzHQ2j / Twitter" seen in Austin, Texas. They were selling eclipse glasses at the airport. 📸 Cassandra Valdez Kim MacDonald 🌻 on Twitter: "The annular #SolarEclipse seen in Austin, Texas. They were selling eclipse glasses at the airport. 📸 Cassandra Valdez @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/EprBEzHQ2j / Twitter" Kim MacDonald 🌻 on Twitter: "The annular #SolarEclipse seen in Austin, Texas. They were selling eclipse glasses at the airport. 📸 Cassandra Valdez @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/EprBEzHQ2j / Twitter"
— Kim MacDonald 🌻 (@KMacTWN) Kim MacDonald 🌻 on Twitter: "The annular #SolarEclipse seen in Austin, Texas. They were selling eclipse glasses at the airport. 📸 Cassandra Valdez @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/EprBEzHQ2j / Twitter"
The solar eclipse as seen from my patio in Victoria, BC. Still visible through the clouds. 🤩 #yyj pic.twitter.com/vwq3oPAgEd
The solar eclipse as seen from my patio in Victoria, BC. Still visible through the clouds. 🤩 Sandy Heimlich-Hall on Twitter: "The solar eclipse as seen from my patio in Victoria, BC. Still visible through the clouds. 🤩 #yyj pic.twitter.com/vwq3oPAgEd / Twitter" Sandy Heimlich-Hall on Twitter: "The solar eclipse as seen from my patio in Victoria, BC. Still visible through the clouds. 🤩 #yyj pic.twitter.com/vwq3oPAgEd / Twitter"
— Sandy Heimlich-Hall (@tvnewsjunkie) Sandy Heimlich-Hall on Twitter: "The solar eclipse as seen from my patio in Victoria, BC. Still visible through the clouds. 🤩 #yyj pic.twitter.com/vwq3oPAgEd / Twitter"
The partial eclipse as seen in Victoria, BC, this morning! #Eclipse #yyj #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/IQuWD9xudf
The partial eclipse as seen in Victoria, BC, this morning! 🫧Jean Paetkau🫧 on Twitter: "The partial eclipse as seen in Victoria, BC, this morning! #Eclipse #yyj #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/IQuWD9xudf / Twitter" 🫧Jean Paetkau🫧 on Twitter: "The partial eclipse as seen in Victoria, BC, this morning! #Eclipse #yyj #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/IQuWD9xudf / Twitter" 🫧Jean Paetkau🫧 on Twitter: "The partial eclipse as seen in Victoria, BC, this morning! #Eclipse #yyj #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/IQuWD9xudf / Twitter" 🫧Jean Paetkau🫧 on Twitter: "The partial eclipse as seen in Victoria, BC, this morning! #Eclipse #yyj #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/IQuWD9xudf / Twitter"
— 🫧Jean Paetkau🫧 (@snufflewort) 🫧Jean Paetkau🫧 on Twitter: "The partial eclipse as seen in Victoria, BC, this morning! #Eclipse #yyj #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/IQuWD9xudf / Twitter"
My Solar eclipse slivers thru the clouds in Cloverdale BC #SolarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/QNwcLF74WL
My Solar eclipse slivers thru the clouds in Cloverdale BC Rebbekka Kovach on Twitter: "My Solar eclipse slivers thru the clouds in Cloverdale BC #SolarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/QNwcLF74WL / Twitter" Rebbekka Kovach on Twitter: "My Solar eclipse slivers thru the clouds in Cloverdale BC #SolarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/QNwcLF74WL / Twitter"
— Rebbekka Kovach (@rebbekka) Rebbekka Kovach on Twitter: "My Solar eclipse slivers thru the clouds in Cloverdale BC #SolarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/QNwcLF74WL / Twitter"
Solar Eclipse, Northern BC. Photo taken through sunglasses and a mirror. pic.twitter.com/H3xgMtTsZW
Solar Eclipse, Northern BC. Photo taken through sunglasses and a mirror. Linds on Twitter: "Solar Eclipse, Northern BC. Photo taken through sunglasses and a mirror. pic.twitter.com/H3xgMtTsZW / Twitter"
— Linds (@explorativeLins) Linds on Twitter: "Solar Eclipse, Northern BC. Photo taken through sunglasses and a mirror. pic.twitter.com/H3xgMtTsZW / Twitter"
iPhone snapshots of the solar eclipse, 10:22, October 14, 2023. With Scott Johnson. pic.twitter.com/JGNJ8Fm31X
iPhone snapshots of the solar eclipse, 10:22, October 14, 2023. With Scott Johnson. Dan Johnson on Twitter: "iPhone snapshots of the solar eclipse, 10:22, October 14, 2023. With Scott Johnson. pic.twitter.com/JGNJ8Fm31X / Twitter"
— Dan Johnson (@DanJohnsonAB) Dan Johnson on Twitter: "iPhone snapshots of the solar eclipse, 10:22, October 14, 2023. With Scott Johnson. pic.twitter.com/JGNJ8Fm31X / Twitter"
The annular solar eclipse of October 14, 2023 through dense fog in Calgary, AB. pic.twitter.com/BkoYbTanWh
The annular solar eclipse of October 14, 2023 through dense fog in Calgary, AB. Mr P. Davis on Twitter: "The annular solar eclipse of October 14, 2023 through dense fog in Calgary, AB. pic.twitter.com/BkoYbTanWh / Twitter"
— Mr P. Davis (@ElvisPDavis1) Mr P. Davis on Twitter: "The annular solar eclipse of October 14, 2023 through dense fog in Calgary, AB. pic.twitter.com/BkoYbTanWh / Twitter"
Header image courtesy of NOAA.