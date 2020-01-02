PHOTOS: New retro Chelsea jersey released

Chelsea have released a new retro jersey for their FA Cup campaign kicking off this weekend, as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of their 1970 FA Cup win.

Take my money. Now.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

The Blues released the following images below as they will wear the new kit against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round this Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Here are a few more details about the design from Chelsea’s website:

“Having drawn against Leeds United in the 1970 FA Cup final’s first match, for what proved to be a successful replay Chelsea adopted yellow socks and yellow trim on the blue shorts, a change from our traditional white socks and trim in order to avoid colour clashes with the opposition. To complete the look we adopted a golden lion badge to be in keeping with the rest of the trim detail.

“Paying tribute to this moment from the rich heritage of the club, this crest from 1970 final replay has been brought back with this commemorative kit, replicated through a modern silicone execution. The jersey itself is royal blue throughout, while yellow comes through with the shorts trim, badge, socks and even the players’ numbers – matching the colourway of the original.”

Take a look at the images below, as the stunning retro kit is sure to be a favorite.

Story continues

This @nikefootball commemorative kit is available to buy now! 🔥🔥🔥 Celebrating 50 years since our first FA Cup triumph in 1970. You'll see it on the pitch this Sunday! #ItsAChelseaThing #ThePrideOfLondon Get yours! 👉 https://t.co/31VCsiCESm pic.twitter.com/f0MKbf1gdm — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 2, 2020



