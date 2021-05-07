PHOTOS: The retro cars that will race during NASCAR's throwback weekend, and the inspirations behind them

Bill Elliot No. 9. ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images

This weekend is NASCAR's throwback weekend.

Cars across the grid have historic paint jobs to pay homage to drivers and cars from the past.

Check out the designs of some of the cars and the inspirations behind them below.

NASCAR is paying tribute to its history this Sunday with Throwback Weekend.

This weekend at Darlington Raceway, cars racing in the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series will don throwback paint jobs as they fly around the track.

Drivers found inspiration from several sources, from their own personal history and great drivers of yesteryear. Take a look below at some of the throwback designs that will be featured this weekend and the inspirations behind them.

Quin Houff will drive the No. 00 Bos Klein/RCA Chevrolet.

NASCAR

The throwback was inspired by John Andretti's 1996-1997 RCA Ford.

ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images

Austin Dillon will drive the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet.

NASCAR

The design is a tribute to Fireball Roberts' 1959 Pontiac.

Bettmann / Contributor - Getty Images

Corey LaJoie will drive the No. 7 In Memory of Alan Kulwicki Chevrolet.

NASCAR

The design is a throwback to Alan Kulwicki's 1989-90 Zerex Ford.

ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images

Tyler Reddick will drive the No. 8 Quartz Hill Records Chevrolet.

NASCAR

Reddick's car pays homage to Marty Robbins' 1972 Dodge.

Gerry Stiles/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images

Chase Elliott will drive the No. 9 Hooters Throwback Chevrolet.

NASCAR

The design is a throwback to Alan Kulwicki's 1992 Hooters Ford, which he drove to a championship that year.

ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images

Chase Briscoe will drive the No. 14 HighPoint.com Throwback Ford.

NASCAR

The car is a throwback to A.J. Foyt's 1986 Copenhagen/Gilmore Oldsmobile.

Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Joey Logano will drive the No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford.

NASCAR

The look is a tribute to the design of Mario Andretti's Formula 1 Ferrari, which he drove to his first victory in 1971.

Bernard Cahier/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace will drive the No. 23 Root Insurance Toyota.

NASCAR

Wallace's car is a tribute to Wendell Scott, the first Black driver to win at NASCAR's highest level.

ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images

William Byron will drive the No. 24 Valvoline Throwback Chevrolet.

NASCAR

Byron's design was inspired by Neil Bonnett's 1987-88 Valvoline Pontiac.

ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images

Michael McDowell will drive the No. 34 FR8 Auctions Ford.

NASCAR

McDowell's car is a throwback to Bill Elliott's 1985 Coors Ford, in which he won the Daytona 500.

Bill Elliot No. 9. ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images

Ryan Preece will drive the No. 37 Velveeta Chevrolet.

NASCAR

Preece's throwback was inspired by his crew chief Trent Edwards, who drove this Ford F-150 in 2002.

ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images

Anthony Alfredo will drive the No. 38 We Care Ford.

NASCAR

Alfredo's design is a throwback to Alan Kulwicki's 1985 Hardee's Ford.

ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images

Erik Jones will drive the No. 43 STP Chevrolet.

NASCAR

Jones' car is modeled after John Andretti's 1999 STP Pontiac.

Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images

Denny Hamlin will drive the No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota.

NASCAR

The design is a throwback to Slick Johnson's 1983 Seamless Gutter Machine Buick.

—Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) April 26, 2021

Ryan Blaney will drive the No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford.

NASCAR

Blaney's car is modeled after the car he drove in 2010, before he had made it up to the ranks of NASCAR.

Kyle Larson will drive the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Throwback Chevrolet.

NASCAR

Larson's car pays tribute to the go-kart he raced in as a kid.

