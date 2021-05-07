PHOTOS: The retro cars that will race during NASCAR's throwback weekend, and the inspirations behind them
This weekend is NASCAR's throwback weekend.
Cars across the grid have historic paint jobs to pay homage to drivers and cars from the past.
Check out the designs of some of the cars and the inspirations behind them below.
This weekend at Darlington Raceway, cars racing in the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series will don throwback paint jobs as they fly around the track.
Drivers found inspiration from several sources, from their own personal history and great drivers of yesteryear. Take a look below at some of the throwback designs that will be featured this weekend and the inspirations behind them.
Quin Houff will drive the No. 00 Bos Klein/RCA Chevrolet.
The throwback was inspired by John Andretti's 1996-1997 RCA Ford.
Austin Dillon will drive the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet.
The design is a tribute to Fireball Roberts' 1959 Pontiac.
Corey LaJoie will drive the No. 7 In Memory of Alan Kulwicki Chevrolet.
The design is a throwback to Alan Kulwicki's 1989-90 Zerex Ford.
Tyler Reddick will drive the No. 8 Quartz Hill Records Chevrolet.
Reddick's car pays homage to Marty Robbins' 1972 Dodge.
Chase Elliott will drive the No. 9 Hooters Throwback Chevrolet.
The design is a throwback to Alan Kulwicki's 1992 Hooters Ford, which he drove to a championship that year.
Chase Briscoe will drive the No. 14 HighPoint.com Throwback Ford.
The car is a throwback to A.J. Foyt's 1986 Copenhagen/Gilmore Oldsmobile.
Joey Logano will drive the No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford.
The look is a tribute to the design of Mario Andretti's Formula 1 Ferrari, which he drove to his first victory in 1971.
Bubba Wallace will drive the No. 23 Root Insurance Toyota.
Wallace's car is a tribute to Wendell Scott, the first Black driver to win at NASCAR's highest level.
William Byron will drive the No. 24 Valvoline Throwback Chevrolet.
Byron's design was inspired by Neil Bonnett's 1987-88 Valvoline Pontiac.
Michael McDowell will drive the No. 34 FR8 Auctions Ford.
McDowell's car is a throwback to Bill Elliott's 1985 Coors Ford, in which he won the Daytona 500.
Ryan Preece will drive the No. 37 Velveeta Chevrolet.
Preece's throwback was inspired by his crew chief Trent Edwards, who drove this Ford F-150 in 2002.
Anthony Alfredo will drive the No. 38 We Care Ford.
Alfredo's design is a throwback to Alan Kulwicki's 1985 Hardee's Ford.
Erik Jones will drive the No. 43 STP Chevrolet.
Jones' car is modeled after John Andretti's 1999 STP Pontiac.
Denny Hamlin will drive the No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota.
The design is a throwback to Slick Johnson's 1983 Seamless Gutter Machine Buick.
—Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) April 26, 2021
Ryan Blaney will drive the No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford.
Blaney's car is modeled after the car he drove in 2010, before he had made it up to the ranks of NASCAR.
—Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) April 29, 2021
Kyle Larson will drive the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Throwback Chevrolet.
Larson's car pays tribute to the go-kart he raced in as a kid.
—Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) April 29, 2021
