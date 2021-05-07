PHOTOS: The retro cars that will race during NASCAR's throwback weekend, and the inspirations behind them

Tyler Lauletta
·3 min read
Bill Elliott No. 9
Bill Elliot No. 9. ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images

  • This weekend is NASCAR's throwback weekend.

  • Cars across the grid have historic paint jobs to pay homage to drivers and cars from the past.

  • Check out the designs of some of the cars and the inspirations behind them below.

NASCAR is paying tribute to its history this Sunday with Throwback Weekend.

This weekend at Darlington Raceway, cars racing in the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series will don throwback paint jobs as they fly around the track.

Drivers found inspiration from several sources, from their own personal history and great drivers of yesteryear. Take a look below at some of the throwback designs that will be featured this weekend and the inspirations behind them.

Quin Houff will drive the No. 00 Bos Klein/RCA Chevrolet.

Quin Houff No. 00 Bos Klein/RCA Chevrolet.
NASCAR

The throwback was inspired by John Andretti's 1996-1997 RCA Ford.

John Andretti.
ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images

Austin Dillon will drive the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet.

Austin Dillon No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet.
NASCAR

The design is a tribute to Fireball Roberts' 1959 Pontiac.

Fireball Roberts
Bettmann / Contributor - Getty Images

Corey LaJoie will drive the No. 7 In Memory of Alan Kulwicki Chevrolet.

Corey LaJoie No. 7
NASCAR

The design is a throwback to Alan Kulwicki's 1989-90 Zerex Ford.

Alan Kulwicki #7
ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images

Tyler Reddick will drive the No. 8 Quartz Hill Records Chevrolet.

Tyler Reddick No. 8
NASCAR

Reddick's car pays homage to Marty Robbins' 1972 Dodge.

Marty Robbins 42
Gerry Stiles/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images

Chase Elliott will drive the No. 9 Hooters Throwback Chevrolet.

Chase Elliot No. 9
NASCAR

The design is a throwback to Alan Kulwicki's 1992 Hooters Ford, which he drove to a championship that year.

Alan Kulwicki #7
ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images

Chase Briscoe will drive the No. 14 HighPoint.com Throwback Ford.

Chase Brisco No. 14
NASCAR

The car is a throwback to A.J. Foyt's 1986 Copenhagen/Gilmore Oldsmobile.

AJ Foyt No. 14
Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Joey Logano will drive the No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford.

Joey Lagano No. 22
NASCAR

The look is a tribute to the design of Mario Andretti's Formula 1 Ferrari, which he drove to his first victory in 1971.

Mario Andretti No 5
Bernard Cahier/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace will drive the No. 23 Root Insurance Toyota.

Bubba Wallace No. 23
NASCAR

Wallace's car is a tribute to Wendell Scott, the first Black driver to win at NASCAR's highest level.

Wendell Scott No. 34
ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images

William Byron will drive the No. 24 Valvoline Throwback Chevrolet.

William Byron No. 24
NASCAR

Byron's design was inspired by Neil Bonnett's 1987-88 Valvoline Pontiac.

Neil Bonnett No. 75
ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images

Michael McDowell will drive the No. 34 FR8 Auctions Ford.

Michael McDowell No. 34
NASCAR

McDowell's car is a throwback to Bill Elliott's 1985 Coors Ford, in which he won the Daytona 500.

Bill Elliott No. 9
Bill Elliot No. 9. ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images

Ryan Preece will drive the No. 37 Velveeta Chevrolet.

Ryan Preece No. 37
NASCAR

Preece's throwback was inspired by his crew chief Trent Edwards, who drove this Ford F-150 in 2002.

Trent Owens No. 15
ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images

Anthony Alfredo will drive the No. 38 We Care Ford.

Anthony Alfredo No. 38
NASCAR

Alfredo's design is a throwback to Alan Kulwicki's 1985 Hardee's Ford.

Alan Kulwicki No. 38
ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images

Erik Jones will drive the No. 43 STP Chevrolet.

Erik Jones No. 43
NASCAR

Jones' car is modeled after John Andretti's 1999 STP Pontiac.

John Andretti No. 43
Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images

Denny Hamlin will drive the No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota.

Denny Hamlin No. 11
NASCAR

The design is a throwback to Slick Johnson's 1983 Seamless Gutter Machine Buick.

Ryan Blaney will drive the No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford.

Ryan Blaney No. 12
NASCAR

Blaney's car is modeled after the car he drove in 2010, before he had made it up to the ranks of NASCAR.

Kyle Larson will drive the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Throwback Chevrolet.

Kyle Larson No. 5
NASCAR

Larson's car pays tribute to the go-kart he raced in as a kid.

