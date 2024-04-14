Photos: Record crowd packs Arrowhead to see Lionel Messi, Inter Miami take on Sporting KC

What do Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Lionel Messi have in common?

They are all three people who have the star power to single handedly pack one of the largest stadiums in the U.S.

More than 72,000 fans filled GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night to watch Sporting KC play Inter Miami. Or to be more accurate, more than 72,000 fans packed Arrowhead to be in the presence of Miami forward and global superstar Lionel Messi. The crowd set a record for the most people to attend a soccer game in Kansas City and in the state of Missouri.

Messi didn’t disappoint. He helped Miami score with an assist and then fired in a long-range strike that put his team up 2-1. Sporting came back to tie the game when Erik Thommy put in his second goal of the night seven minutes after Messi’s strike. Miami took the final lead when Luis Suarez tapped in a shot in the 71st minute to hand Sporting a 3-2 loss.

Here are photos from Saturday’s match.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) bypass Sporting Kansas City defender Andreu Fontàs (3) in the first half during an MLS game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) yells out to a teammate during the first half of an MLS game against Sporting Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) searches for an open teammate to pass the ball to in the first half during an MLS game against Sporting Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) shields the ball from Sporting Kansas City defender Robert Voloder (4) in the first half of an MLS game against Sporting Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) shields the ball from Sporting Kansas City defender Robert Voloder (4) in the first half of an MLS game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) raises his arms after making a goal in the second half during an MLS game against Sporting Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Erik Thommy (26) celebrates a goal with teammates in the first half during a MLS game against Inter Miami at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

Soccer fans packed GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the game between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

Fans hold up scarfs during an MLS game between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Erik Thommy (26) kicks the ball to make a goal in the second half during an MLS game against Inter Miami at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

A young Inter Miami fan cheers to the crowd after making it onto the field to take a photo with forward Lionel Messi (10) in the second half during an MLS game against Sporting Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

A young Inter Miami fan makes it onto the field to take a photo with forward Lionel Messi (10) in the second half during an MLS game against Sporting Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

Inter Miami celebrates after forward Luis Suárez (9) scores a goal in the second half during an MLS game against Sporting Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Erik Thommy (26) celebrates his second goal in the second half during an MLS game between Inter Miami at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gómez (20) attempts to shield the ball from Sporting Kansas City midfielder Jake Davis (17) in the first half of an MLS game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) prepares to kick a free kick during the first half of an MLS game against Sporting Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

Fans cheer during an MLS game between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gómez (20) kicks the ball away from Sporting Kansas City defender Dany Rosero (5) in the first half of an MLS game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba (18) disputes a call with the referee during the second half of an MLS match against Sporting Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

A ‘Por Fin’ sign, meaning ‘Finally’ in English, is visible in the distance during the match between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell (7) looks for an open teammate to pass the ball to in the second half during an MLS game against Inter Miami at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

Sporting Kansas City celebrate a goal by midfielder Erik Thommy (26) in the second half during an MLS game against Inter Miami at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (30) kicks the ball away from the goal during the second half of an MLS game against Sporting Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

Sporting Kansas City forward Willy Agada (23) attempts a header over Inter Miami midfielder Tomás Aviles (6) in the second half during an MLS game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets (5) attempts to steal the ball from Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernández (21) during an MLS match at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

Sporting Kansas City forward Willy Agada (23) is blocked by Inter Miami defenders in the second half during an MLS game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

A young Inter Miami fan attempts to run on the field in the second half during an MLS game against Sporting Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.

Sporting Kansas City forward Dániel Sallói (10) shields the ball from Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (30) in the second half of an MLS game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Kansas City.