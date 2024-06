PHOTOS: Range Riders defeat Idaho Falls, 15-7

Jun. 14—Photos from the Glacier Range Riders 15-7 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars in front of 2,278 fans at Glacier Bank Park on Saturday, June 15.

Glacier's Christian Kirtley (1) launches a three-run home run to left field in the fifth inning against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier second baseman Mason Dinesen (23) applies the tag as Idaho Falls' Tyler Wyatt (9) is caught stealing in the seventh inning at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier's Christian Kirtley (1) celebrates with Chad Castillo (28) and Ajay Szcepkowski (24) after hitting a three-run home run in the fifth inning against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Range Riders fans watch from the concourse as the sun sets in the sixth inning as Glacier plays the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier starting pitcher Cullen Kafka (32) delivers in the first inning against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier's Gavin Tonkel (5) connects on a two-run home run to right field in the third inning against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier's Gavin Tonkel (5, right) celebrates with Jerry Huntzinger (30) after Tonkel's two-run home run in the third inning against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier's Christian Kirtley (1) beats the tag at home plate against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier second baseman Mason Dinesen (23) watches a grounder into his glove against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier right fielder Gavin Tonkel (5) tracks down a fly ball against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Idaho Falls' Zaid Walker (21) slides into second base under the tag of Glacier second baseman Mason Dinesen (23) in the first inning at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier shorstop Andy Atwood (21) watches a low line drive into his glove for an out against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier's Christian Kirtley (1) rounds the bases after a three-run home run to left field in the fifth inning against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier left fielder Blaze O'Saben (2) tracks down a fly ball in the first inning against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier's Ajay Sczepkowski (24) connects on a single against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier centerfielder Ajay Sczepkowski (24) takes the field before a game against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier centerfielder Ajay Sczepkowski (24) throws to third base against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier starting pitcher Cullen Kafka (32) delivers in the first inning against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier's Mason Dinesen (23) connects on a two-run single in the third inning against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier's Mason Dinesen (23) looks to the dugout after hitting a double against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier second baseman Mason Dinesen (23) throws to first for an out against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier bench coach Stu Pederson talks inside the dugout before the game against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier's Ajay Szcepkowski (24) at bat against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier's Blaze O'Saben (2) brings home a run with a fielder's choice in the second inning against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier's Ajay Sczepkowski (24) singles in a run in the second inning against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier's Chad Castillo (28) connects on a double against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier's Blaze O'Saben (2) brings home a run with a single in the third inning against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Idaho Falls shortstop Brandon Bohning (12) tries to turn a double play in the second inning, forcing out Glacier's John Daly at second at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

