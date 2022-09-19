Photos | Rams survive late scare to defeat Atlanta Falcons
Wally Skalij, Allen J. Schaben
·2 min read
At one point during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, the Rams appeared to be heading to a blowout win. That changed in the game's final minutes when a blocked punt and subsequent touchdown return quickly shifted the momentum to the Falcons' favor.
In the end, the Rams held on, defeating the Falcons 31-27 after a critical end-zone interception by Jalen Ramsey. Los Angeles Times veteran photographers Allen J. Schaben and Wally Skalij captured many of the game's biggest moment from their sideline vantage points at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Here are some of their best photos from the game:
