Photos | Rams' struggles continue in loss to Cardinals

Cardinals outside linebacker Myjai Sanders deflects a pass by Rams quarterback John Wolford during the second half of the Rams' 27-17 loss Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol, the offensively challenged Rams suffered a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Allen J. Schaben captured some of the game's biggest moments. Here's a look at some of his best photos:

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey tackles Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the first half. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell, center, leaps past Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt in the first half. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden, right, breaks up a pass intended for Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek in the second half. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Cardinals safety Budda Baker, left, and linebacker Ben Niemann tackle Rams tight end Tyler Higbee in the second half. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt sacks Rams backup quarterback John Wolford in the first half. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

