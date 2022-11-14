Photos | Rams' struggles continue in loss to Cardinals

Allen J. Schaben
·1 min read
Los Angeles, CA - November 13: Cardinals outside linebacker Myjai Sanders deflects a pass by Rams backup.
Cardinals outside linebacker Myjai Sanders deflects a pass by Rams quarterback John Wolford during the second half of the Rams' 27-17 loss Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol, the offensively challenged Rams suffered a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Allen J. Schaben captured some of the game's biggest moments. Here's a look at some of his best photos:

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey tackles Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the first half.
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey tackles Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the first half. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell, center, leaps through the tackle by Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt.
Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell, center, leaps past Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt in the first half. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden, right, breaks up a pass intended for Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek.
Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden, right, breaks up a pass intended for Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek in the second half. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Cardinals safety Budda Baker, left, and linebacker Ben Niemann tackle Rams tight end Tyler Higbee.
Cardinals safety Budda Baker, left, and linebacker Ben Niemann tackle Rams tight end Tyler Higbee in the second half. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt sacks Rams backup quarterback John Wolford in the first half.
Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt sacks Rams backup quarterback John Wolford in the first half. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

