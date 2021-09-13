Photos: Rams shine on Sunday Night Football against the Bears
Oops!
Something went wrong.
Please try again later.
Oops!
Something went wrong.
Please try again later.
Oops!
Something went wrong.
Please try again later.
Wally Skalij
·3 min read
In this article:
Oops!
Something went wrong.
Please try again later.
Oops!
Something went wrong.
Please try again later.
Oops!
Something went wrong.
Please try again later.
Going into the season opener against the Chicago Bears, Sean McVay had restlessly waited eight months to show what new quarterback Matthew Stafford could do in his offense.
On Sunday night, he waited exactly three plays to show it off.
Stafford took a snap and faked a handoff, and then rolled to his left before firing a pass to receiver Van Jefferson for a 67-yard touchdown that set the Rams on their way to a 34-14 victory before 70,445 at SoFi Stadium.
When reporters asked Washington coach Ron Rivera about free-agent quarterback Cam Newton after the Patriots released him, Rivera said that Ryan Fitzpatrick is the team’s starting quarterback. Pending the results of a Monday MRI, Fitzpatrick may not be. So will that create an opening for Newton? Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the [more]