Photos: Rams secure Super Bowl berth by beating 49ers for NFC title

Business Insider Video

Mental-health experts Stephanie Cook and Teresa Leyro debunk 10 myths about stress. They explain why everyone needs stress, including children, and why vacations can't cure burnout. They also talk about different coping methods, such as alcohol use, nail biting, and stress eating — as well as healthier alternatives to avoid their long-term effects. Cook is an assistant professor of biostatistics and social and behavioral sciences at the NYU School of Global Public Health. She focuses on the connection between attachment, minority stress, and health among disadvantaged individuals. You can learn more about her work here: https://publichealth.nyu.edu/faculty/stephanie-cook Leyro is a clinical psychologist and assistant professor at Rutgers University. She is also the director of the Affective and Biological Underpinnings of Substance Use and Anxiety lab, where she particularly focuses on cigarette smoking and nicotine dependence. You can learn more about her work here: https://ifh.rutgers.edu/faculty_staff/teresa-leyro/ 0:00 Intro 0:44 A stress-free life is the best life 1:53 You should shield kids from stress 2:58 Taking a vacation will cure burnout 4:17 "Just try not to think about it" 5:28 Stress helps people work faster and better 6:27 Biting your nails when you're stressed is just a bad habit 7:10 Alcohol helps you de-stress 8:18 Stress is always bad 9:23 Stress eating is no big deal 10:19 PTSD only affects soldiers and people in war zones