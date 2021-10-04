Photos: Rams fall to Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium

The Buccaneers weren’t able to capitalize on Mac Jones‘ interception, with Ryan Succop missing a 36-yard field goal. But the rookie quarterback responded well, engineering an 11-play, 74-yard touchdown drive to give New England a 7-3 lead. Jones completed eight of his nine passes on the possession, including an 11-yard score to tight end Hunter [more]
Tom Brady is, quite literally, saying “hello from the other side” to his former team, the New England Patriots. In a new promo for Sunday Night Football that aired before tonight’s face off between the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady’s first time playing at Gillette Stadium as the Buccaneers’ quarterback was soundtracked by Adele’s […]
Instead of taking a knee on the final play of the game, Baltimore needed 3 yards to extend their streak of consecutive games with at least 100 yards rushing to an NFL record-tying 43, so quarterback Lamar Jackson ran to the left for 5 yards, and the Ravens tied the record.
In every quarter of a dominant victory on the Rams' home turf, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals confirmed they're no longer the annual afterthought in the NFC West. The unbeaten Cards have shoved their way to the front of this ultracompetitive division with an offense that could run up the score on anybody, combined with a defense that finally managed to outsmart Sean McVay. Murray passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 39 more yards, and the Cardinals extended their longest perfect start since 2012 with a 37-20 win over Los Angeles on Sunday.