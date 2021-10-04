Photos: Rams fall to Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium

Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxi Williams, right, gets hit in the face by Rams safety Taylor Rapp while catching a touchdown pass in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams' aspirations of taking sole possession of first place in the NFC West were shattered Sunday in a 37-20 loss to Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles Times photographer Wally Skalij covered the game and here are some of his top shots:

Cardinals running back James Conner scores a touchdown against the Rams' defense in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams, left, celebrates with wide receiver A.J. Green after making a touchdown catch as Rams safety Taylor Rapp walks away in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray celebrates after a first-down run in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, but is called for a personal foul in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams is tackled by Rams linebacker Ernest Jones, left, and safety Taylor Rapp. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is brought down by Rams cornerback Darious Williams after picking up yards. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams falls after being hit by Rams safety Taylor Rapp while catching a touchdown pass in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray scrambles for a first down in front of Rams linebacker Kenny Young in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles for a first down against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Arizona Cardinals running back Case Edmonds picks up a first down as Rams safety Taylor Rapp tries to bring him down during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Arizona Cardinals running back Case Edmonds reacts after a first down against the Rams in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.