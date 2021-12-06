Photos: Rams dominate in slump-busting win over Jaguars

Breaking News:

Brian van der Brug
·1 min read
INGLEWOOD, CA - December 05 2021: Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, right, picks up a fumble by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who tries to tackle the standout cornerback in the Rams' 37-7 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams picked up a much-needed win Sunday, defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-7 at SoFi Stadium. The victory puts them in the thick of the NFC West title race heading into next week's showdown with the first-place Arizona Cardinals.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Brian van der Brug captured some of the game's biggest moments while staking out on the sideline. Check out his top photos:

Rams linebackers Leonard Floyd and Ernest Jones celebrate after sacking Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Rams linebackers Leonard Floyd, left, and Ernest Jones celebrate after teaming up to sack Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the second quarter. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hauls in a second half touchdown catch over Jaguars cornerback Nevin Lawson.
Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., left, hauls in a second-half touchdown catch over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Nevin Lawson. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate Cooper Kupp.
Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., left, celebrates with teammate Cooper Kupp after catching a touchdown pass. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Rams inside linebacker Troy Reeder pursues Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Rams inside linebacker Troy Reeder, right, pursues Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the second half. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Rams running back Sony Michel, top, breaks a tackle by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard.
Rams running back Sony Michel, top, breaks a tackle by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard in the second half. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

