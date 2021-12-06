Photos: Rams dominate in slump-busting win over Jaguars

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, right, picks up a fumble by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who tries to tackle the standout cornerback in the Rams' 37-7 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams picked up a much-needed win Sunday, defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-7 at SoFi Stadium. The victory puts them in the thick of the NFC West title race heading into next week's showdown with the first-place Arizona Cardinals.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Brian van der Brug captured some of the game's biggest moments while staking out on the sideline. Check out his top photos:

Rams linebackers Leonard Floyd, left, and Ernest Jones celebrate after teaming up to sack Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the second quarter. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., left, hauls in a second-half touchdown catch over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Nevin Lawson. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., left, celebrates with teammate Cooper Kupp after catching a touchdown pass. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Rams inside linebacker Troy Reeder, right, pursues Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the second half. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Rams running back Sony Michel, top, breaks a tackle by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard in the second half. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.