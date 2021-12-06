Photos: Rams dominate in slump-busting win over Jaguars
Brian van der Brug
·1 min read
In this article:
The Rams picked up a much-needed win Sunday, defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-7 at SoFi Stadium. The victory puts them in the thick of the NFC West title race heading into next week's showdown with the first-place Arizona Cardinals.
Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Brian van der Brug captured some of the game's biggest moments while staking out on the sideline. Check out his top photos:
The Jacksonville Jaguars were the cure for just about everything that ailed the Los Angeles Rams throughout November. Matthew Stafford and the Rams hope they can stay up at this level when their stretch run gets a whole lot tougher. Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. caught touchdown passes from Stafford, and the Rams snapped their three-game losing streak with a 37-7 victory over Jacksonville on Sunday.
