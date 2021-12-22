Photos: Rams defeat Seahawks to stay in thick of NFC West title race

In this article:

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey deflects a pass intended for Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

After falling behind early in the second half, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Sony Michel helped rally the Rams to a 20-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday night.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Wally Skalij captured some of the biggest moments of the game. Check out his collection of images from the game:

Rams defensive end Aaron Donald claps at Seattle's Gabe Jackson after the Seahawks guard was called for holding in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams linebacker Von Miller sacks Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp makes a catch in front of Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams running back Sony Michel stiff-arms Seahawks safety Rayan Neal during a run in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams safety Nick Scott deflects a pass intended for Seahawks wide receivers in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, right, sacks Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams linebacker Ernest Jones prevents Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas from making a catch on fourth down in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

