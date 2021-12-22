Photos: Rams defeat Seahawks to stay in thick of NFC West title race

After a week of COVID-19 chaos, the Los Angeles Rams went into their rescheduled showdown against Seattle with no full practices and major questions about who would be in uniform until a few hours before kickoff. The Rams still came out of a tremendously uncertain week with another win because Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford have a rock-solid connection. Kupp caught two touchdown passes from Stafford in the second half, and the Rams held off the Seahawks 20-10 Tuesday night in a game between two COVID-depleted teams.
Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers are signing forward Jemerrio Jones of G League Wisconsin on a 10-day hardship exemption, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jones played six games for the Lakers in 2018-19. Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania ...
Davidson made the most of an unexpected crack at a Top 10 team. Luka Brajkovic scored 22 points and hit a late 3-pointer and Michael Jones scored 21 points to help lift the Wildcats to a 79-78 victory over No. 10 Alabama on Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide (9-3) have dropped two of three games but stayed in this one until Jahvon Quinerly missed a potential tying free throw with four seconds left.
Three days before the Jaguars fired coach Urban Meyer, Meyer vowed to terminate the employment of unnamed sources who were saying bad things about him. During his final day on the job in Jacksonville, Meyer tried to use unnamed sources to say good things about him. Appearing Monday on The Rich Eisen Show on Peacock, [more]
Another 21 NFL players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, including Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell. The Chiefs also have Charvarius Ward on the list, which means two of their top three cornerbacks are in the league's virus protocol, along with defensive tackle Chris Jones, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and wide receiver Josh Gordon.