Photos | Rams can't keep up with Christian McCaffrey and 49ers in loss

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey breaks away from the Rams defense in the fourth quarter. McCaffrey threw for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass and ran for a touchdown in the 49ers' 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams allowed 24 unanswered points in a 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. Christian McCaffrey stole the show, scoring three touchdowns to spearhead San Francisco's eighth consecutive regular-season win over the Rams.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Allen J. Schaben captured some of the game's biggest moments from his sideline vantage point. Here are some of his top photos from the game:

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford dives into the end zone for a touchdown past 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir, left, and safety Talanoa Hufanga in the first quarter. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws the ball under pressure from 49ers defensive lineman Samson Ebukam while Rams tight end Brycen Hopkins tries to block in the second quarter. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, left, can't haul in a pass from Matthew Stafford in the end zone as 49ers defender Charvarius Ward covers him. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey rushes past Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the second quarter. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the second quarter. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson watches a pass deflected by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.