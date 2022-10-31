Photos | Rams can't keep up with Christian McCaffrey and 49ers in loss
Allen J. Schaben
·2 min read
The Rams allowed 24 unanswered points in a 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. Christian McCaffrey stole the show, scoring three touchdowns to spearhead San Francisco's eighth consecutive regular-season win over the Rams.
Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Allen J. Schaben captured some of the game's biggest moments from his sideline vantage point. Here are some of his top photos from the game:
