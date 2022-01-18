Photos: Rams blow out Arizona Cardinals in wild-card playoffs

Rams defensive lineman Marquise Copeland (93) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a deflected pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter Monday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams put on a dominant display in the first game played at SoFi Stadium on Monday night, defeating the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 in the NFC wild-card playoffs. The Rams will play Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round on Sunday afternoon.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Robert Gauthier and Wally Skalij captured many of the game's biggest moments from their sideline vantage points. Check out their best photos:

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. catches a touchdown pass in front of Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams defensive lineman Marquise Copeland intercepts a deflected pass against the Cardinals in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams inside linebacker Troy Reeder (51) pressures Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) into a desperation pass in the end zone that was intercepted by Rams defensive back David Long Jr. for a second-quarter touchdown. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Rams defensive back David Long (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a pick-six off Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Rams cornerback David Long Jr. celebrates his interception for a touchdown against the Cardinals in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Cardinals defenders prevent Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford from scoring a touchdown during the first half. Stafford later scored a touchdown on QB keeper. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Arizona Cardinals safety Charles Washington looks on as Rams cheerleaders perform on the field during a break. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hauls in a pass from Matthew Stafford during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Rams linebacker Von Miller sacks Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker and Rams running back Cam Akers (23) collide during a play in the third quarter. Baker was injured on the play and was taken off the field on a stretcher. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp sheds a tackle by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck during the fourth quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

