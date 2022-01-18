Photos: Rams blow out Arizona Cardinals in wild-card playoffs
Robert Gauthier, Wally Skalij
·2 min read
In this article:
The Rams put on a dominant display in the first game played at SoFi Stadium on Monday night, defeating the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 in the NFC wild-card playoffs. The Rams will play Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round on Sunday afternoon.
Veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Robert Gauthier and Wally Skalij captured many of the game's biggest moments from their sideline vantage points. Check out their best photos:
