Photos, quotes from Derek Carr’s introductory press conference

The New Orleans Saints introduced Derek Carr as their new franchise quarterback on Saturday, fielding questions from a room full of local media after Carr officially put pen to paper on his four-year contract with the black and gold. In attendance were Carr’s family as well as Saints executives like general manager Mickey Loomis, football administration vice president Khai Harley, head coach Dennis Allen, and team owner Gayle Benson.

Here’s a quick recap of the best quotes and photos from Carr’s introduction as the starting quarterback for New Orleans. You can find the full video of the presser at this link.

"This is a dream come true moment for me," – Derek Carr#Saints pic.twitter.com/u6hrT16olA — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 11, 2023

Carr thanks the @Raiders, Oakland and Las Vegas 🫡 pic.twitter.com/HGuAzq3Eg9 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 11, 2023

"Mrs. Benson, thank you so much. The warmth and love you have shown my wife, myself, and my family is something that really took us over the edge," – Carr pic.twitter.com/4Q5UBpEl8u — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 11, 2023

"To the city of New Orleans – thank you for welcoming my wife and my children literally everywhere we have gone," Carr says Drew Brees, Archie and Peyton Manning also reached out to him to discuss potentially coming to New Orleans pic.twitter.com/ufmjqJaDN3 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 11, 2023

"The first time I talked to (Mike Thomas) on the phone, I don't think he wanted me to get off the phone. I really enjoyed talking to him. I told Mickey 'when you talk to Mike Thomas you feel like you can face the world," – @DerekCarrQB on his talks with @CantGuardMike pic.twitter.com/Di76GmwRKL — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 11, 2023

"Explosive. Very explosive," – Carr on the #Saints offensive weapons pic.twitter.com/np5LKYkOK9 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 11, 2023

Carr on what it meant to him that the #Saints were willing to trade for him pic.twitter.com/VufAR2Y7w0 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 11, 2023

Carr on the Manning family reaching out to him during this process to discuss New Orleans pic.twitter.com/dhAEFZkXcI — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 11, 2023

Mar 11, 2023; Metairie, LA, USA; General view of the room before New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) is announced to the media at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – MARCH 11: Quarterback Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints speaks to members of the media after signing a four-year contract with the Saints at New Orleans Saints Indoor Practice Facility on March 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Mar 11, 2023; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis looks on at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 11, 2023; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis laughs at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 11, 2023; Metairie, LA, USA; Heather Carr, wife of Derek Carr (not pictured), with son Dallas Carr and daughter Brooklyn Carr and son Deakon Carr and son Deker Carr at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 11, 2023; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen and general manager Mickey Loomis and Derek Carrs agent Tim Younger of Younger & Associates and Heather Carr wife of Derek Carr with son Dallas Carr and daughter Brooklyn Carr and son Deakon Carr and son Deker Carr at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 11, 2023; Metairie, LA, USA; Detailed view of New Orleans Saints helmet at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – MARCH 11: (L-R) Heather Carr, Brooklyn Carr, Dallas Carr, Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints, are seen after Carr signed a four-year contract with the Saints at New Orleans Saints Indoor Practice Facility on March 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Mar 11, 2023; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr with wife Heather Carr, daughter Brooklyn Carr and sons Dallas Carr, Deakon Carr and Deker Carr at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – MARCH 11: (L-R) Brooklyn Carr, Heather Carr, Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints, Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints, Dallas Carr, Deakon Carr, and Deker Carr pose for a picture after Carr signed a four-year contract with the Saints at New Orleans Saints Indoor Practice Facility on March 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Mar 11, 2023; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) speaks at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 11, 2023; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen speaks at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 11, 2023; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) speaks at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 11, 2023; Metairie, LA, USA; Detailed view of the Ochsner Sports Performance Center administrative building at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 11, 2023; Metairie, LA, USA; Detailed view of New Orleans Saints helmet at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

