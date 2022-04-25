PHOTOS: Penn State’s first round NFL draft picks since joining the Big Ten
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dallas CowboysLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- LaVar ArringtonAll-American college football player, professional football player, linebacker
- Kerry CollinsAmerican football quarterback
After seeing two players be selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, with Micah Parsons and Odafe Oweh, Penn State is hoping to see at least one more player go in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. And there is a good chance a Nittany Lion will be selected in the first round with wide receiver Jahan Dotson and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie each being viewed as potential first-round selections.
Penn State has a history of developing NFL talent at all positions, but the school may not have quite as many first-round draft picks as you might have originally thought. Since joining the Big Ten in 1993, Penn State has had 19 players drafted in the first round of the NFL draft. Three players highlighted the top 10 of the 1995 draft following Penn State’s undefeated 1994 season. In 2003, Penn State players were selected with four first-round picks by NFL teams.
A Penn State player has been selected with the top overall pick twice in the Big Ten era of the program. Running back Ki-Jana Carter was the first pick of the 1995 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, who traded up to make the move. In 2003, Penn State’s massive defensive lineman Courtney Brown was the first pick of the draft by the Cleveland Browns. His teammate, linebacker LaVar Arrington, followed as the No. 2 pick of Washington.
Here is a look at each first-round draft pick out of Penn State since the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten.
Ki-Jana Carter - Running Back
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Year: 1995
Pick: No. 1
NFL Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Kerry Collins - Quarterback
Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK
Year: 1995
Pick: No. 5
NFL Team: Carolina Panthers
Kyle Brady - Tight End
Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK
Year: 1995
Pick: No. 9
NFL Team: New York Jets
Jeff Hartings - Offensive Guard
Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Jason Parkhurst
Year: 1996
Pick: No. 23
NFL Team: Detroit Lions
Andre Johnson - Offensive Tackle
Year: 1996
Pick: No. 30
NFL Team: Washington Redskins
Curtis Enis - Running Back
Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK
Year: 1998
Pick: No. 5
NFL Team: Chicago Bears
Courtney Brown - Defensive End
Photo By USA TODAY Sports
Year: 2000
Pick: No. 1
NFL Team: Cleveland Browns
LaVar Arrington - Linebacker
Matthew Emmons- USA TODAY Sports
Year: 2000
Pick: No. 2
NFL Team: Washington Redskins
Jimmy Kennedy - Defensive Tackle
AP Photo/Frank Franklin ll
Year: 2003
Pick: No. 12
NFL Team: St. Louis Rams
Michael Haynes - Defensive End
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2005 Geoff Burke
Year: 2003
Pick: No. 14
NFL Team: Chicago Bears
Bryant Johnson - Wide Receiver
Rick Scuteri-US Presswire
Year: 2003
Pick: No. 17
NFL Team: Arizona Cardinals
Larry Johnson - Running Back
John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports
Year: 2003
Pick: No. 27
NFL Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Tamba Hali - Defensive End
John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports
Year: 2006
Pick: No. 20
NFL Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Levi Brown - Offensive Tackle
Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
Year: 2007
Pick: No. 5
NFL Team: Arizona Cardinals
Aaron Maybin - Defensive End
Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports
Year: 2009
Pick: No. 11
NFL Team: Buffalo Bills
Jared Odrick - Defensive Tackle
Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports
Year: 2010
Pick: No. 28
NFL Team: Miami Dolphins
Saquon Barkley - Running Back
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Year: 2018
Pick: No. 2
NFL Team: New York Giants
Micah Parsons - Linebacker
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Year: 2021
Pick: No. 12
NFL Team: Dallas Cowboys
Odafe Oweh - Defensive End
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Year: 2021
Pick: 31
NFL Team: Baltimore Ravens
1
1