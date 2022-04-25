PHOTOS: Penn State’s first round NFL draft picks since joining the Big Ten

After seeing two players be selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, with Micah Parsons and Odafe Oweh, Penn State is hoping to see at least one more player go in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. And there is a good chance a Nittany Lion will be selected in the first round with wide receiver Jahan Dotson and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie each being viewed as potential first-round selections.

Penn State has a history of developing NFL talent at all positions, but the school may not have quite as many first-round draft picks as you might have originally thought. Since joining the Big Ten in 1993, Penn State has had 19 players drafted in the first round of the NFL draft. Three players highlighted the top 10 of the 1995 draft following Penn State’s undefeated 1994 season. In 2003, Penn State players were selected with four first-round picks by NFL teams.

A Penn State player has been selected with the top overall pick twice in the Big Ten era of the program. Running back Ki-Jana Carter was the first pick of the 1995 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, who traded up to make the move. In 2003, Penn State’s massive defensive lineman Courtney Brown was the first pick of the draft by the Cleveland Browns. His teammate, linebacker LaVar Arrington, followed as the No. 2 pick of Washington.

Here is a look at each first-round draft pick out of Penn State since the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten.

Ki-Jana Carter - Running Back

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 1995

Pick: No. 1

NFL Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Kerry Collins - Quarterback

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

Year: 1995

Pick: No. 5

NFL Team: Carolina Panthers

Kyle Brady - Tight End

Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK

Year: 1995

Pick: No. 9

NFL Team: New York Jets

Jeff Hartings - Offensive Guard

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Jason Parkhurst

Year: 1996

Pick: No. 23

NFL Team: Detroit Lions

Andre Johnson - Offensive Tackle

Year: 1996

Pick: No. 30

NFL Team: Washington Redskins

Curtis Enis - Running Back

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

Year: 1998

Pick: No. 5

NFL Team: Chicago Bears

Courtney Brown - Defensive End

Photo By USA TODAY Sports

Year: 2000

Pick: No. 1

NFL Team: Cleveland Browns

LaVar Arrington - Linebacker

Matthew Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

Year: 2000

Pick: No. 2

NFL Team: Washington Redskins

Jimmy Kennedy - Defensive Tackle

AP Photo/Frank Franklin ll

Year: 2003

Pick: No. 12

NFL Team: St. Louis Rams

Michael Haynes - Defensive End

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2005 Geoff Burke

Year: 2003

Pick: No. 14

NFL Team: Chicago Bears

Bryant Johnson - Wide Receiver

Rick Scuteri-US Presswire

Year: 2003

Pick: No. 17

NFL Team: Arizona Cardinals

Larry Johnson - Running Back

John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 2003

Pick: No. 27

NFL Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Tamba Hali - Defensive End

John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 2006

Pick: No. 20

NFL Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Levi Brown - Offensive Tackle

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 2007

Pick: No. 5

NFL Team: Arizona Cardinals

Aaron Maybin - Defensive End

Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 2009

Pick: No. 11

NFL Team: Buffalo Bills

Jared Odrick - Defensive Tackle

Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 2010

Pick: No. 28

NFL Team: Miami Dolphins

Saquon Barkley - Running Back

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 2018

Pick: No. 2

NFL Team: New York Giants

Micah Parsons - Linebacker

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 2021

Pick: No. 12

NFL Team: Dallas Cowboys

Odafe Oweh - Defensive End

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Year: 2021

Pick: 31

NFL Team: Baltimore Ravens

