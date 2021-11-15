These photos of Patriots QB Mac Jones as a child model are incredible

These photos of Mac Jones as a child model are incredible originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones was a star well before his days as a quarterback.

The New England Patriots rookie was asked Monday on WEEI's "Merloni & Fauria" about his first job and worst job. He revealed he was a child model/actor, though it wasn't too bad of a gig from what he remembers.

“Worst job, I mean I used to be a child model and actor or whatever. That was fun,” Jones said. “Nothing crazy but there are a few commercials out there that you guys can try to find... I broke the camera.”

You can check out a couple of the priceless photos below.

As for the commercials, those haven't been dug up just yet. And no, Jones was not that kid from the Cam Newton NFL Play 60 ad.