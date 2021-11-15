These photos of Patriots QB Mac Jones as a child model are incredible
These photos of Mac Jones as a child model are incredible originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Mac Jones was a star well before his days as a quarterback.
The New England Patriots rookie was asked Monday on WEEI's "Merloni & Fauria" about his first job and worst job. He revealed he was a child model/actor, though it wasn't too bad of a gig from what he remembers.
“Worst job, I mean I used to be a child model and actor or whatever. That was fun,” Jones said. “Nothing crazy but there are a few commercials out there that you guys can try to find... I broke the camera.”
You can check out a couple of the priceless photos below.
FULL SHOT: pic.twitter.com/wHwPw8OuQo
— Evan Valenti (@EvanValenti) November 15, 2021
As for the commercials, those haven't been dug up just yet. And no, Jones was not that kid from the Cam Newton NFL Play 60 ad.