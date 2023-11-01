PHOTOS: Ontario ends October with a healthy coating of snow

There were way more tricks than treats across parts of Ontario this Halloween, as frightening frigid temperatures settled in, and some spooky lake-effect snow squalls swept through.

In some areas, more than 10 cm of snow fell on Tuesday, with up to 15 cm reported locally in the traditional snowbelt regions. There were even reports of thundersnow throughout the night!

That was certainly enough to swap out the sunglasses for snow shovels, as some of the season's first snowfalls replaced the well above seasonal temperatures that were felt just last week.

Will this be a sign of what's to come as we kick off November?

A couple shots of colder weather are expected for next week, especially later in the week and into the weekend. We're also watching the potential for an active pattern, which would mean that parts of the region could see some more wintry weather next week.

Here's a closer look at the Halloween snow that hit parts of southern Ontario Tuesday:

April Walker - Owen Sound October snow - Oct31.jpg

April Walker - Owen Sound, Ont.

*Thumbnail image courtesy: Velma Ferguson - McKellar, Ont.