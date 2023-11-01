PHOTOS: Ontario ends October with a healthy coating of snow
There were way more tricks than treats across parts of Ontario this Halloween, as frightening frigid temperatures settled in, and some spooky lake-effect snow squalls swept through.
In some areas, more than 10 cm of snow fell on Tuesday, with up to 15 cm reported locally in the traditional snowbelt regions. There were even reports of thundersnow throughout the night!
Thundersnow in Southern Ontario! Volume on. #onstorm #onwx ⚡🌨️ pic.twitter.com/W4SBbRxMVy
Thundersnow in Southern Ontario! Volume on. Jason O'Young on Twitter: "Thundersnow in Southern Ontario! Volume on. #onstorm #onwx ⚡🌨️ pic.twitter.com/W4SBbRxMVy / Twitter" Jason O'Young on Twitter: "Thundersnow in Southern Ontario! Volume on. #onstorm #onwx ⚡🌨️ pic.twitter.com/W4SBbRxMVy / Twitter" ⚡🌨️ Jason O'Young on Twitter: "Thundersnow in Southern Ontario! Volume on. #onstorm #onwx ⚡🌨️ pic.twitter.com/W4SBbRxMVy / Twitter"
— Jason O'Young (@jasonoyoung) Jason O'Young on Twitter: "Thundersnow in Southern Ontario! Volume on. #onstorm #onwx ⚡🌨️ pic.twitter.com/W4SBbRxMVy / Twitter"
DON'T MISS: Why the first snowfall of the season can catch drivers by surprise
That was certainly enough to swap out the sunglasses for snow shovels, as some of the season's first snowfalls replaced the well above seasonal temperatures that were felt just last week.
Will this be a sign of what's to come as we kick off November?
A couple shots of colder weather are expected for next week, especially later in the week and into the weekend. We're also watching the potential for an active pattern, which would mean that parts of the region could see some more wintry weather next week.
MUST SEE: Canada's November Outlook: A smooth transition or a free fall into winter?
Here's a closer look at the Halloween snow that hit parts of southern Ontario Tuesday:
So... it's snowing in #Windsor to finish off Hallowe'en night. #ShareYourWeather #onstorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/DLKMADIEbq
So... it's snowing in Dave Jewell on Twitter: "So... it's snowing in #Windsor to finish off Hallowe'en night. #ShareYourWeather #onstorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/DLKMADIEbq / Twitter" to finish off Hallowe'en night. Dave Jewell on Twitter: "So... it's snowing in #Windsor to finish off Hallowe'en night. #ShareYourWeather #onstorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/DLKMADIEbq / Twitter" Dave Jewell on Twitter: "So... it's snowing in #Windsor to finish off Hallowe'en night. #ShareYourWeather #onstorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/DLKMADIEbq / Twitter" Dave Jewell on Twitter: "So... it's snowing in #Windsor to finish off Hallowe'en night. #ShareYourWeather #onstorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/DLKMADIEbq / Twitter" Dave Jewell on Twitter: "So... it's snowing in #Windsor to finish off Hallowe'en night. #ShareYourWeather #onstorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/DLKMADIEbq / Twitter"
— Dave Jewell (@DaveJewellOHL) Dave Jewell on Twitter: "So... it's snowing in #Windsor to finish off Hallowe'en night. #ShareYourWeather #onstorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/DLKMADIEbq / Twitter"
Anybody want to take my kids trick or treating for me? #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/Cata7NiRPZ
Anybody want to take my kids trick or treating for me? Jordan MacKinnon on Twitter: "Anybody want to take my kids trick or treating for me? #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/Cata7NiRPZ / Twitter" Jordan MacKinnon on Twitter: "Anybody want to take my kids trick or treating for me? #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/Cata7NiRPZ / Twitter"
— Jordan MacKinnon (@jordanmackinnon) Jordan MacKinnon on Twitter: "Anybody want to take my kids trick or treating for me? #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/Cata7NiRPZ / Twitter"
4.5" (11.5cm) in #Brussels this evening; started between 6-7pm and continued off and on until the measurement at 12:30am#onwx #onstorm @ECCCWeatherON pic.twitter.com/rxrnAhDbdW
4.5” (11.5cm) in Justin M on Twitter: "4.5" (11.5cm) in #Brussels this evening; started between 6-7pm and continued off and on until the measurement at 12:30am#onwx #onstorm @ECCCWeatherON pic.twitter.com/rxrnAhDbdW / Twitter" this evening; started between 6-7pm and continued off and on until the measurement at 12:30amJustin M on Twitter: "4.5" (11.5cm) in #Brussels this evening; started between 6-7pm and continued off and on until the measurement at 12:30am#onwx #onstorm @ECCCWeatherON pic.twitter.com/rxrnAhDbdW / Twitter" Justin M on Twitter: "4.5" (11.5cm) in #Brussels this evening; started between 6-7pm and continued off and on until the measurement at 12:30am#onwx #onstorm @ECCCWeatherON pic.twitter.com/rxrnAhDbdW / Twitter" Justin M on Twitter: "4.5" (11.5cm) in #Brussels this evening; started between 6-7pm and continued off and on until the measurement at 12:30am#onwx #onstorm @ECCCWeatherON pic.twitter.com/rxrnAhDbdW / Twitter" Justin M on Twitter: "4.5" (11.5cm) in #Brussels this evening; started between 6-7pm and continued off and on until the measurement at 12:30am#onwx #onstorm @ECCCWeatherON pic.twitter.com/rxrnAhDbdW / Twitter"
— Justin M (@JustinMWeather) Justin M on Twitter: "4.5" (11.5cm) in #Brussels this evening; started between 6-7pm and continued off and on until the measurement at 12:30am#onwx #onstorm @ECCCWeatherON pic.twitter.com/rxrnAhDbdW / Twitter"
I woke up to this. Yes!! #Strathroy got slammed! #onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/B4u6cpRqrT
I woke up to this. Yes!! Cara Bissonnette🇨🇦 on Twitter: "I woke up to this. Yes!! #Strathroy got slammed! #onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/B4u6cpRqrT / Twitter" got slammed! Cara Bissonnette🇨🇦 on Twitter: "I woke up to this. Yes!! #Strathroy got slammed! #onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/B4u6cpRqrT / Twitter" Cara Bissonnette🇨🇦 on Twitter: "I woke up to this. Yes!! #Strathroy got slammed! #onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/B4u6cpRqrT / Twitter" Cara Bissonnette🇨🇦 on Twitter: "I woke up to this. Yes!! #Strathroy got slammed! #onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/B4u6cpRqrT / Twitter"
— Cara Bissonnette🇨🇦 (@CaraLBiss) Cara Bissonnette🇨🇦 on Twitter: "I woke up to this. Yes!! #Strathroy got slammed! #onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/B4u6cpRqrT / Twitter"
April Walker - Owen Sound, Ont.
From earlier tonight in Kingston: October going out like a lion. #ygk #onstorm pic.twitter.com/tvsMdJzmG2
From earlier tonight in Kingston: October going out like a lion. Dawna Street🌞⛈ on Twitter: "From earlier tonight in Kingston: October going out like a lion. #ygk #onstorm pic.twitter.com/tvsMdJzmG2 / Twitter" Dawna Street🌞⛈ on Twitter: "From earlier tonight in Kingston: October going out like a lion. #ygk #onstorm pic.twitter.com/tvsMdJzmG2 / Twitter" Dawna Street🌞⛈ on Twitter: "From earlier tonight in Kingston: October going out like a lion. #ygk #onstorm pic.twitter.com/tvsMdJzmG2 / Twitter"
— Dawna Street🌞⛈ (@ygk_sky) Dawna Street🌞⛈ on Twitter: "From earlier tonight in Kingston: October going out like a lion. #ygk #onstorm pic.twitter.com/tvsMdJzmG2 / Twitter"
HappyHalloween #onstorm pic.twitter.com/Ox40jcAeLm
Lesley Birchard on Twitter: "#HappyHalloween #onstorm pic.twitter.com/Ox40jcAeLm / Twitter" Lesley Birchard on Twitter: "#HappyHalloween #onstorm pic.twitter.com/Ox40jcAeLm / Twitter" Lesley Birchard on Twitter: "#HappyHalloween #onstorm pic.twitter.com/Ox40jcAeLm / Twitter"
— Lesley Birchard (@LesleyBirchard) Lesley Birchard on Twitter: "#HappyHalloween #onstorm pic.twitter.com/Ox40jcAeLm / Twitter"
❄️⚡️ #ONStorm #thundersnow pic.twitter.com/4cWXGZfFX1
❄️⚡️ Alex Masse on Twitter: "❄️⚡️ #ONStorm #thundersnow pic.twitter.com/4cWXGZfFX1 / Twitter" Alex Masse on Twitter: "❄️⚡️ #ONStorm #thundersnow pic.twitter.com/4cWXGZfFX1 / Twitter" Alex Masse on Twitter: "❄️⚡️ #ONStorm #thundersnow pic.twitter.com/4cWXGZfFX1 / Twitter"
— Alex Masse (@CAlexMasse) Alex Masse on Twitter: "❄️⚡️ #ONStorm #thundersnow pic.twitter.com/4cWXGZfFX1 / Twitter"
@AnthonyFarnell pic.twitter.com/Q2txaNAhu1
Ryan Rocca on Twitter: "@AnthonyFarnell pic.twitter.com/Q2txaNAhu1 / Twitter" Ryan Rocca on Twitter: "@AnthonyFarnell pic.twitter.com/Q2txaNAhu1 / Twitter"
— Ryan Rocca (@ryan_rocca) Ryan Rocca on Twitter: "@AnthonyFarnell pic.twitter.com/Q2txaNAhu1 / Twitter"
*Thumbnail image courtesy: Velma Ferguson - McKellar, Ont.