Photos of Ohio State basketball’s win over UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic

It was a fun Saturday in Atlanta with the latest installment of the annual CBS Sports Classic, and Ohio State was more than willing to add to the environment.

It was a bit of a rock fight between the UCLA Bruins and the the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon, but it still made for a physical, entertaining — albeit low scoring — game. OSU was ultimately able to get some mild breathing room at just the right time close to the end of a game for a 67-60 victory.

The event has become one of the best on Ohio State’s schedule, and it made for some fantastic photos that we are here to share with you. Here are some of the best high-resolution pictures of the Buckeyes’ win over the Bruins on Saturday.

Dec 16, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Sebastian Mack (12), Ohio State Buckeyes guard Dale Bonner (4), and UCLA Bruins guard Will McClendon (4) fight for the ball during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (1) shoots over UCLA Bruins forward Adem Bona (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Sebastian Mack (12), Ohio State Buckeyes guard Dale Bonner (4), and UCLA Bruins guard Will McClendon (4) dive for the ball during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-USA TODAY Sports





ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 16: Bruce Thornton #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes drives against Sebastian Mack #12 of the UCLA Bruins during the first half of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 16: Zed Key #23 of the Ohio State Buckeyes grabs a rebound against Lazar Stefanovic #10 of the UCLA Bruins during the second half of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 16: Zed Key #23 of the Ohio State Buckeyes blocks a shot by Sebastian Mack #12 of the UCLA Bruins during the second half of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)





ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 16: Adem Bona #3 of the UCLA Bruins dunks against Jamison Battle #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 16: Felix Okpara #34 of the Ohio State Buckeyes drives against Aday Mara #15 of the UCLA Bruins during the first half of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 16: Dylan Andrews #2 of the UCLA Bruins drives against Scotty Middleton #0 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)





ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 16: Sebastian Mack #12 of the UCLA Bruins draws a foul as he drives against Felix Okpara #34 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 16: Bruce Thornton #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes drives against Dylan Andrews #2 of the UCLA Bruins during the first half of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 16: Bruce Thornton #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes grabs a rebound against Will McClendon #4 of the UCLA Bruins during the first half of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)





ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 16: Scotty Middleton #0 of the Ohio State Buckeyes attacks the basket against Adem Bona #3, Lazar Stefanovic #10 and Brandon Williams #5 of the UCLA Bruins during the first half of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 16: Adem Bona #3 of the UCLA Bruins draws a foul as he battles against Zed Key #23 and Jamison Battle #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 16: The UCLA Bruins tip off against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)





ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 16: A general view of State Farm Arena prior to the CBS Sports Classic on December 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 16: Bruce Thornton #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes drives against Adem Bona #3 of the UCLA Bruins during the first half of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 16: Roddy Gayle Jr. #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes drives between Will McClendon #4 and Lazar Stefanovic #10 of the UCLA Bruins during the first half of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)





ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 16: Felix Okpara #34 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after scoring against the UCLA Bruins during the second half of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 16: The UCLA Bruins tip off against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 16: Will McClendon #4 and Sebastian Mack #12 of the UCLA Bruins battle for a loose ball against Dale Bonner #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)





ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 16: Brandon Williams #5 of the UCLA Bruins forces a turnover as he grabs ahold of the ball against Scotty Middleton #0 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 16: Lazar Stefanovic #10 of the UCLA Bruins grabs a rebound against Zed Key #23 and Scotty Middleton #0 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 16: Lazar Stefanovic #10 and Adem Bona #3 battle for a rebound against Zed Key #23 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)





