Photos of Notre Dame’s 2023 quarterback target on his official visit
Tennessee quarterback Kenny Minchey might not end up being the traditional flip, but should still be considered one and his recruitment is trending to Notre Dame. Less than a week since he decommitted from Pittsburgh, Minchey made his official visit to South Bend this weekend. Take a look below at some of the pictures of Minchey’s visit shared on twitter.
Commits Christian Gray and Drayk Bowen recruiting Minchey
Notre Dame priority targets RB Aneyas Williams (left) and QB Kenny Minchey (left center) at Saturday’s game.
Here’s Williams and Minchey with commits CB Christian Gray (right center) and LB Drayk Bowen (right).
📸: @3RD13 pic.twitter.com/3osuBTk18O
— Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) November 20, 2022
All smiles pregame
2023 class Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II QB Kenny Minchey might be cold, but he sure looks happy to be at Notre Dame this weekend.
All smiles from Minchey.
📸; @3RD13 pic.twitter.com/FNWHUdAgSf
— Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) November 19, 2022
Late night with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees
#NotreDame offensive coordinator @T_Rees11 with the late night grind, as he hosts four-star quarterback @kenny_minchey during his official visit.
Huge trip taking place and a must-land for the Fighting Irish coaching staff: https://t.co/3FnJokcbYb#IrishIllustrated @247Sports pic.twitter.com/4r2WW9pZgu
— Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) November 19, 2022
With current starting quarterback Drew Pyne
Loved seeing my guys get together up in South Bend!
Two special ones here. On and off the field. @dpyne10 & @kenny_minchey pic.twitter.com/bBdFeNfZfD
— QB Country Nashville (@QBC_Nashville) November 20, 2022
More smiles
Four-star QB Kenny Minchey walking up to Notre Dame Stadium this afternoon.https://t.co/IMCr6aP0XK pic.twitter.com/2KxDQoFsMn
— Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) November 19, 2022
Minchey looks likes he’s having a great time
2023 Pope John Paul II (Tenn.) QB Kenny Minchey visiting #NotreDame this weekend. pic.twitter.com/aXznrvFj6r
— Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) November 19, 2022
Bowen is a relentless recruiter
Notre Dame 2023 QB target Kenny Minchey has made it to Notre Dame for his official visit.
2023 LB commit Drayk Bowen right by his side. pic.twitter.com/0beherA3hF
— Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) November 19, 2022