Photos of Notre Dame’s 2023 quarterback target on his official visit

Michael Chen
·2 min read

Tennessee quarterback Kenny Minchey might not end up being the traditional flip, but should still be considered one and his recruitment is trending to Notre Dame. Less than a week since he decommitted from Pittsburgh, Minchey made his official visit to South Bend this weekend. Take a look below at some of the pictures of Minchey’s visit shared on twitter.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Commits Christian Gray and Drayk Bowen recruiting Minchey

All smiles pregame

Late night with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees

With current starting quarterback Drew Pyne

More smiles

Minchey looks likes he’s having a great time

Bowen is a relentless recruiter

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire

Recommended Stories