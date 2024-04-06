Photos: Noah Carpenter hosts Youth Sports Day

Apr. 6—High school football and baseball standout Noah Carpenter hosted Youth Sports Day at Tripp Middle School in Turner on Saturday, which included the Leavitt Area High School senior signing autographs as well as playing and chatting with young athletes.

Carpenter also held a food drive for the Turner Community Food Pantry and donated $1,000 to the Greene Youth Athletic Association. The money was provided by Gatorade for Carpenter to give to a service of his choice, as part of Carpenter being named the Gatorade Maine Football Player of the Year.

"I see this event as a way to show my appreciation for the entire community for their support during my career," Carpenter said in a news release from Pliable Marketing, which sponsored the event. "I am proud to be from Maine and encourage more young boys and girls to go after their dreams. I am grateful to Gatorade for the opportunity to make a donation to the Greene Youth Athletic Association and celebrate youth sports in Maine."

Carpenter, 18, also won the Fitzpatrick Trophy and is a two-time Sun Journal Football Player of the Year. He has committed to play football and baseball for the University of Maine next year.

