Photos: NC State men’s basketball falls to Purdue in the Final Four

N.C. State men’s basketball has captivated the country with its nine consecutive wins on the way to the Final Four, but a tenth win was not in the cards for the Wolfpack as the fell to Purdue 63-50, Saturday, April 6, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Check back for photos from the game from News & Observer photojournalists Robert Willett and Ethan Hyman.

NC State’s and Casey Morsell (14), Jayden Taylor (1) and DJ Horne (0) walk to the bench during a second half timeout as they face Purdue in the Final Four, Saturday night, April 6, 2024.

NC State’s Jayden Taylor (1) tries to get possession of the ball as Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer defends in second half action of their Final Four game, Saturday, April 6, 2024.

NC State’s Ben Middlebrooks ties up the ball against Purdue’s Zach Edey in second half action of their Final Four game, Saturday, April 6, 2024.

NC State’s DJ Burns defends against Purdue center Zack Edey early in the first half of their NCAA Final Four game, Saturday evening, April 6, 2024.

Purdue’s Braden Smith (3) knocks the ball from N.C. State’s Mohamed Diarra (23) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Purdue in the NCAA Tournament national semfinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Saturday, April 6, 2024.

N.C. State’s Mohamed Diarra (23) misses a dunk int he first half against Purdue in the NCAA Final Four National Semifinal game on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

N.C. State’s DJ Horne (0) shoots during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Purdue in the NCAA Tournament national semfinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Saturday, April 6, 2024.

N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts reacts during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Purdue in the NCAA Tournament national semfinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Saturday, April 6, 2024.

N.C. State’s Mohamed Diarra (23) pulls in the ball from Purdue’s Mason Gillis (0) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Purdue in the NCAA Tournament national semfinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Saturday, April 6, 2024.

N.C. State’s D.J. Burns Jr. (30) has a conversation with Purdue’s Zach Edey (15) as they wait for play to resume during the first half in the NCAA Final Four National Semifinal game on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

N.C. State’s DJ Burns Jr. (30) and Casey Morsell (14), left, defend Purdue’s Zach Edey (15) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Purdue in the NCAA Tournament national semfinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Saturday, April 6, 2024.

N.C. Casey Morsell (14) drives to the basket against Purdue’s Zach Edey (15) during the first half in the NCAA Final Four National Semifinal game on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

N.C. State’s Breon Pass (10) celebrates hitting a basket during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Purdue in the NCAA Tournament national semfinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Purdue’s Mason Gillis (0) battles with N.C. State’s Ben Middlebrooks (34) for a rebound during the first half in the NCAA Final Four National Semifinal on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts reacts to a foul against his team in the first half against Purdue in the NCAA Final Four National Semifinal game on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

N.C. State’s DJ Burns Jr. (30) works against Purdue’s Zach Edey (15) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Purdue in the NCAA Tournament national semfinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Saturday, April 6, 2024.

N.C. State’s D.J. Burns Jr. (30) puts up a shot against Purdue’s Zach Edey (15) during the first half in the NCAA Final Four National Semifinal game on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

Purdue’s Zach Edey (15) post up against N.C. State’s D.J. Burns Jr. (30) during the first half in the NCAA Final Four National Semifinal game on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

NC State’s DJ Burns tries to muscle to the basket against Purdue’s Zach Edey during the first half of their NCAA Final Four game.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts watches as his Wolfpack falls behind Purdue in the first half of their NCAA Final Four game, Saturday, April 6, 2024.

NC State fans cheer on the Wolfpack during their Final Four game against Purdue, Saturday, April 6, 2024.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts juggles with his players at the beginning of their NCAA Final Four game agains Purdue.

The first of the N.C. State students to arrive for the game against Purdue in the NCAA Final Four National Semifinal game on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

N.C. State’s DJ Burns Jr. greets fans as he walks to the court to warmup before N.C. State’s game against Purdue in the NCAA Tournament national semfinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Saturday, April 6, 2024.

N.C. State’s DJ Horne and Michael O’Connell greet fans as they head to the court to warmup before N.C. State’s game against Purdue in the NCAA Tournament national semfinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Saturday, April 6, 2024.

N.C State’s Mohamed Diarra (23) works on his free throws prior to the Wolfpack’s game against Purdue in the NCAA Final Four National Semifinal on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

N.C. State’s Ernest Ross, left, and DJ Burns Jr. head to the locker room before the Wolfpack’s game against Purdue in the NCAA Tournament national semfinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Saturday, April 6, 2024.