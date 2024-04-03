Photos: NC State basketball teams depart for men’s and women’s Final Fours

NC State Wolfpack fans gathered on campus Tuesday and Wednesday to send off the women’s and men’s basketball teams for their appearances in the NCAA Tournament Final Fours.

Loud crowds of fans gathered outside Reynolds Coliseum for the women and the Dail Basketball Center for the men for high fives and cheers.

Follow our Final Four coverage of both teams at newsobserver.com.

NC State’s Saniya Rivers is greeted by fans on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 while boarding a bus outside Reynolds Coliseum bound for the Final Four game on Friday. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

NC State’s women’s head basketball coach Wes Moore is greeted by fans on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 while boarding a bus outside Reynolds Coliseum bound for the Final Four game on Friday. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

NC State’s Aziaha James is greeted by fans on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 while boarding a bus outside Reynolds Coliseum bound for the Final Four game on Friday. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

NC.State fans cheer as a bus carrying the men’s basketball team departs campus Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The team is headed to the Final Four for the first time since 1983. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

NC.State’s Casey Morsell is greeted by fans as the men’s basketball team departs on a bus Wednesday, April 3, 2024. NC State’s men’s basketball team is headed to the Final Four for the first time since 1983. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

NC.State’s Casey Morsell is greeted by fans as the men’s basketball team departs on a bus Wednesday, April 3, 2024. NC State’s men’s basketball team is headed to the Final Four for the first time since 1983. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

NC.State’s Casey Morsell is greeted by fans as the men’s basketball team departs on a bus Wednesday, April 3, 2024. NC State’s men’s basketball team is headed to the Final Four for the first time since 1983. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

NC.State fans cheer as a bus carrying the men’s basketball team departs campus Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The team is headed to the Final Four for the first time since 1983. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

NC.State’s Jayden Taylor is greeted by fans as the men’s basketball team departs on a bus Wednesday, April 3, 2024. NC State’s men’s basketball team is headed to the Final Four for the first time since 1983. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

NC.State fans cheer as a bus carrying the men’s basketball team departs campus Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The team is headed to the Final Four for the first time since 1983. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com