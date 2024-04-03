Photos: NC State basketball teams depart for men’s and women’s Final Fours

Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about Steve Clifford stepping down as head coach of the Hornets, Chauncey Bills and Vince Carter making the Hall of Fame, Julius Randle’s season-ending surgery and a lot more.
WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 40, takes place this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The two-night extravaganza features 13 matches, with all seven of WWE's major championships on the line. Here's how we predict the event will unfold.