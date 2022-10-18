Photos | Muffed punt leads to Chargers win over Broncos

Chargers cornerback Deane Leonard, left, recovers a fumble after Denver Broncos wide receiver Montrell Washington botches a fair catch on a punt in overtime during the Chargers' 19-16 win Monday at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Capitalizing on a botched punt return, the Chargers defeated the Denver Broncos 19-16 on a 39-yard field goal in overtime at SoFi Stadium on Monday night.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Robert Gauthier captured many of the game's defining moments. Here's a look at some of his best photos of the AFC West contest.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Montrell Washington fumbles a fair catch on a punt against the Chargers in overtime. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler, bottom, hauls in a long pass over Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. in the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) is knocked airborne by Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton on a run in overtime. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is ruled out of bounds after hauling in a pass in overtime. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert flips a pass to running back Austin Ekeler just before being sacked in the fourth quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.