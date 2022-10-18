Photos | Muffed punt leads to Chargers win over Broncos

Robert Gauthier
Inglewood, CA, Monday, October 17, 2022 - Denver Broncos wide receiver Montrell Washington (12) fumbles.
Chargers cornerback Deane Leonard, left, recovers a fumble after Denver Broncos wide receiver Montrell Washington botches a fair catch on a punt in overtime during the Chargers' 19-16 win Monday at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Capitalizing on a botched punt return, the Chargers defeated the Denver Broncos 19-16 on a 39-yard field goal in overtime at SoFi Stadium on Monday night.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Robert Gauthier captured many of the game's defining moments. Here's a look at some of his best photos of the AFC West contest.

Broncos wide receiver Montrell Washington fumbles a punt as Chargers cornerback Deane Leonard closes in to recover.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Montrell Washington fumbles a fair catch on a punt against the Chargers in overtime. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler hauls in a long pass over Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. in the first half.
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler, bottom, hauls in a long pass over Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. in the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is knocked airborne by Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton.
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) is knocked airborne by Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton on a run in overtime. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is ruled out of bounds after hauling in a pass in overtime.
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is ruled out of bounds after hauling in a pass in overtime. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert flips a pass to running back Austin Ekeler just before being sacked.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert flips a pass to running back Austin Ekeler just before being sacked in the fourth quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

